Sheet Face Masks – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the sheet face masks market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the sheet face masks market, by segmenting it based on by fabric type, by category, by distribution channel and regional demand. Increasing inclination of consumers towards personal appearance, is one of the major factor driving the growth of the market. Launch of new products by multinational companies, further creates an ample growth opportunity of the global sheet face masks market. Further down, emerging economies provides huge growth potential to this market over the forecasted years.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by fabric type, by category and distribution channel in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the sheet face masks market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the sheet face masks market.

The report provides the size of the sheet face masks market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global sheet face masks market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The sheet face masks market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the sheet face masks market, split into regions. Based on fabric type, category and distribution channel, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for sheet face masks. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of sheet face masks several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Kracie Holdings, Sephora Inc., Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l., and BioRepublic Skin Care among others.

The global sheet face masks market has been segmented into:

Global Sheet Face Masks Market: By Fabric Type

• Non-Woven Fiber

• Hydrogel Masks

• Cottons

• Bio Cellulose

• Pulp

• Foil Sheet Masks

• Clay and Charcoal Sheet Masks

• Others

Global Sheet Face Masks Market: By Category

• Premium Sheet Face Masks

• Mass Sheet Face Masks

Global Sheet Face Masks Market: By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

• Retail Stores

• Online Market

• Others

Global Sheet Face Masks Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

