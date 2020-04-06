Smart Factory Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2024

Global Smart Factory Market Growth 2019-2024

Smart Factory is the advanced factory that has cyber-physical systems where materials can be moved efficiently across the factory floor. This advanced system has integrated computing codes that provides automation solution.

Within the modular structured smart factories, cyber-physical systems monitor physical processes, create a virtual copy of the physical world and make decentralized decisions. Over the Internet of Things, cyber-physical systems communicate and cooperate with each other and with humans in real time, and via the Internet of Services, both internal and cross-organizational services are offered and used by participants of the value chain.

North America was the largest market with a market share of 29.09% in 2012 and 26.56% in 2017 with an increase of 2.53%. Europe and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 26.50% and 18.92% in 2016.

The smart factory market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, technology and emerging application and the whole world response to the industry 4.0. What is more, continuous advancement in machine intelligence and internet is expected to bring about a fourth industrial revolution, expected to offer a wide range of benefits, including greater efficiency, flexibility, and safety. So, we will see a fast growth rate of the market. What more, there are some problems to be solved ahead, such as the whole supply chain, the whole eco-system, the fierce competition, the high cost, the international standard and so on.

The vendors are better find their own characteristics, improve product and service quality, including the software and hardware, as well as the services, pay attention to all of the supply chain and eco-system and good brand communication. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their customer experience and services to get a bigger market share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Factory market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Factory business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Factory market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Smart Factory value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Process Manufacturing

Discrete Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automobile and Transportation

Food and Beverage

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical and Material

Oil and Gas

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

General Electric Company

Emerson Electric Company

Schnieder Electric

Atos SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

2019-2024 Global Smart Factory Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

3 Global Smart Factory by Players

3.1 Global Smart Factory Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart Factory Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Smart Factory Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Smart Factory Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Smart Factory Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Smart Factory Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Smart Factory Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Smart Factory Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Smart Factory Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Smart Factory Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

11 Global Smart Factory Market Forecast

11.1 Global Smart Factory Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Smart Factory Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Smart Factory Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Smart Factory Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Smart Factory Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Smart Factory Forecast by Application

Continued…………………….

