Smart Wearables Industry with Current Trends Analysis 2019 – Samsung, Jawbone, Misfit, Polar, Moto, Huawei, Fitbit, Xiaomi, Apple, Garmin, BBK(XTC), Lifesense and Razer

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Wearables market will register a 14.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25000 million by 2024, from US$ 11300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Wearables business.

This report studies the Smart Wearables market, which covers the consumer Smart Wearables device. Smart wearable technology is defined as the gadgets which are worn on, or attached to, the body, while being used; and smart wearables use application-enabled advanced computing and wireless technologies to process the inputs. Some of the consumer smart wearable devices are Google Glass, Samsung Gear, Nike wristbands and Google cardboard. These devices are used for fitness, healthcare, lifestyle, and entertainment purposes.

Wearable technology is the incorporation of technology with regular accessories which allow users to make their life easier. It has changed the lifestyle of users in order to achieve their particular goals. This technology has immense potential for rapid growth and can provide benefits to the different classes of people in their daily lives. Apple is the world leading brand in global Smart Wearables market with the market share of 37.68%, in terms of revenue, followed by Fitbit, Samsung and Huawei.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Samsung, Jawbone, Misfit, Polar, Moto, Huawei, Fitbit, Xiaomi, Apple, Garmin, BBK(XTC), Lifesense and Razer.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Wearables market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Smart Wearables value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Fitness Band

Smart Watches

Smart Glasses

Others

Segmentation by application:

Fitness and Wellness

Infotainment

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Wearables consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Wearables market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Wearables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Wearables with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Wearables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

