Solar Photovoltaic Cell Market 2019-2026 | Top Manufacturers – BASF, Fujifilm, Alfa Aesar and Others

The new research from Global QYResearch on Solar Photovoltaic Cell Market Overview Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Common battery technologies used in today’s PV systemslude the valve regulated lead-acid battery– a modified version of the conventional lead–acid battery, nickel–cadmium and lithium-ion batteries. Compared to the other types, lead-acid batteries have a shorter lifetime and lower energy density. However, due to their high reliability, lowlf discharge as well as low investment and maintenance costs, they are currently the predominant technology used in small-scale, residential PV systems, as lithium-ion batteries are still being developed and about 3.5 times as expensive as lead-acid batteries.

Thin-film technology is expected to grow faster as compared to crystalline silicon due toveral advantages. The global Solar Photovoltaic Cell market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Solar Photovoltaic Cell volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Photovoltaic Cell market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Alfa Aesar

BASF

Dyenamo

Fujifilm

Fujikura

Greatcell Solar

Hangzhou Microquanta

Infinitypv

Jinkosolar

Kyocera

LG Chem

Merck

Oxford PV

Panasonic

Saule Technologies

Sharp Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Crystalline Silicon

Thin-film Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar Photovoltaic Cell

1.2 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Crystalline Silicon

1.2.3 Thin-film

1.3 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Market Size

1.5.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production

3.4.1 North America Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production

3.5.1 Europe Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Solar Photovoltaic Cell Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Solar Photovoltaic Cell Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Solar Photovoltaic Cell Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Solar Photovoltaic Cell Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar Photovoltaic Cell Business

7.1 Alfa Aesar

7.1.1 Alfa Aesar Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Alfa Aesar Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Dyenamo

7.3.1 Dyenamo Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Dyenamo Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Fujifilm

7.4.1 Fujifilm Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Fujifilm Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Fujikura

7.5.1 Fujikura Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Fujikura Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Greatcell Solar

7.6.1 Greatcell Solar Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Greatcell Solar Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hangzhou Microquanta

7.7.1 Hangzhou Microquanta Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hangzhou Microquanta Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Infinitypv

7.8.1 Infinitypv Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Infinitypv Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Jinkosolar

7.9.1 Jinkosolar Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Jinkosolar Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kyocera

7.10.1 Kyocera Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kyocera Solar Photovoltaic Cell Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 LG Chem

7.12 Merck

7.13 Oxford PV

7.14 Panasonic

7.15 Saule Technologies

7.16 Sharp

8 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solar Photovoltaic Cell

8.4 Solar Photovoltaic Cell Industrial Chain Analysis

