South East Asia Gas Detection Device Market: Vendors Need to Focus on Introducing Innovative Features for Sustainable Returns, says TMR

South East Asia Gas Detection Device Market: Snapshot

The intake of gas detection devices across a number of industries has significantly increased in countries across the South East Asia region in the past few years. The higher emphasis of companies on health and safety aspects of human resources working in areas that are highly vulnerable to hazardous reactions during manufacturing and industrial processes is fueling the rate of installation of a variety of safety measures. Of the variety of measures undertaken in this regards, installation of gas detection devices has emerged as one of the most essential safety measure in industries such as mining, petrochemical, marine, security, and government.

The demand for gas detection devices has also increased in South East Asian countries owing to the rising number and stringency of safety regulations and acts. Governments in countries such as Singapore and Malaysia have imposed stringent regulations with regards to occupational health and safety across industries. The increased need for facility downtime in South East Asian countries has also significantly boosted the demand for smoke detection devices in the past few years.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the demand will continue to be strong in the next few years as well. The market for gas detection devices in South East Asia is expected to exhibit a promising 9.2% CAGR from 2017 to 2025, rising from a valuation of US$155.6 mn in 2016 to US$337.6 mn by 2025.

Demand for Gas Detection Devices in Petrochemicals Industry to Remain Strong

In terms of the key areas of application, the report segments the South East Asia gas detection device market into mining, steel mill, petrochemical, construction, automobile, material, food and beverage making and processing, electronics, marine, utility services, government, security, medical, and environment detection. Applications across the materials segment have been examined for materials such as fiber, glass, rubber, and pulp.

Of these, the petrochemical segment contributed the dominant share in the revenue of the global market in 2017. The segment is expected to account for a significant 20.5% of the overall market in the said year. The petrochemical segment was followed by marine, utility services and mining segment. In 2017, the marine, utility, and mining segment collectively contributed nearly 39% of overall gas detection device market in South East Asia. In addition, the automobile and materials segments are expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

