Specialty Fertilizers Market Players Foraying into Emerging Economies in APAC for New Opportunities

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: Snapshot

The global market for specialty fertilizers is displaying steadfast growth over the past couple of years. Across the world, rising demand for food to feed the rising population has necessitated to increase crop yield by means of modern farming practices. This is because agricultural produce that is obtained using conventional agricultural practices that employ regular fertilizers is insufficient to serve the food needs.

Apart from this, research initiatives and investments for the introduction of novel specialty fertilizers is also stoking growth of specialty fertilizers market.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global specialty fertilizers market to clock a modest 5.7% CAGR for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. Proliferating at this rate, the market will be valued at US$14,734.4 mn by 2025 from US$8,987.3 mn in 2016.

For More Industrial Insights Get Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14288

Controlled-release Fertilizer Type to Emerge Attractive in Future

The global specialty fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of a few parameters, viz. type, crop type, compound, and region. In terms of type, the segments into which the global specialty fertilizers market is divided are slow release fertilizers, controlled release fertilizers, nitrification and urea inhibitors, micro nutrient fertilizers, and others. Among them, the slow release fertilizers segment held the leading market share in 2016 mainly because of ease of availability and excellent cost to performance ratio. However, controlled-release fertilizers are likely to emerge as a key segment as they enable to predict rate of release of nutrients, water penetration, and rate of dissolution. On the other hand, nitrification and urea inhibitors help control leaching of nitrate and enzyme urea by keeping nitrogen and urea in ammonia form for longer time.

In terms of crop type, the specialty fertilizers market can be classified into cereals and oilseeds, turfs and ornamentals, vegetables and fruits, and others. Vis-à-vis revenue, turf and ornamentals segment occupied the leading share in the specialty fertilizers market in 2016. However, cereals and oilseeds segment is likely to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14288