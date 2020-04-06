Tea Polyphenols Market – Overview of Vital Industry Drivers

Tea polyphenols are chemical compounds which are derived from tea leaves. Tea polyphenols consists of the aflavins, tannins, catechins, and flavonoids. Oolong tea, green tea, and black tea are derived from the Camellia Sinensis, same plant, but treated in another way. Oolong tea consist partially oxidized tea leaves, black tea consists of totally oxidized tea leaves, and green tea comprise of tea leaves that have not oxidized. Tea polyphenols are register safer as compared to tea as they are have better absorption properties and caffeine-free. Further, in terms of anti-oxidative properties, the health related benefits of tea polyphenols such as heart diseases, prevention of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, diabetes, and diseases related to ageing.

The major factors driving the growth of tea polyphenols market are growing demand of green tea, and demand of tea polyphenols in dietary supplements, rising health awareness among consumers regarding consumption of healthy food, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable income. Moreover, the growing consumer’s awareness for the tea polyphenols food and its health benefits as a functional beverage and dietary supplement boost the growth of tea polyphenols market. The increasing aging population across the globe is fueling the production and consumption of tea polyphenols in various end-usage such as ready-to-drink teas, nutraceutical supplements, teas, and functional beverages. Other prominent factors for the increasing demand of tea polyphenols are growing health concerns resulted attributed n growth demand for nutraceutical products and green tea, which in turn likely to drive tea polyphenols market growth in coming years. Advancement in functional beverage’s industry attributed to rising demand for healthy drinks is expected to fuel the market demand over the forecast year. Tea polyphenols have ability to treat health related problems such as cancer, heart diseases, obesity, and diabetes.

Regarding geography, tea polyphenols market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Tea polyphenols market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific represents the significantly high market share and grow with comparatively high CAGR in forecast period. North America is experiencing the rapid increase in the production capacity of tea polyphenols owing to growing demand among consumers for dietary supplements particularly in the U.S. Major factors boosting the growth of tea polyphenols market in the region include changing dietary habits, rising health concerns among the young population, and increasing production rate. Tea polyphenols market for Asia Pacific is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period primarily attributed to the growth of dietary supplements market, especially in China and India. In addition, APEJ is account for the high growth in the market after North America, sue to the growing old age population in India and china vast livestock (feedstock) is available in the region. Also, region of APEJ offers tea polyphenol products to USA and Europe and has extensive manufacturing services. The widespread use of tea polyphenols is rapidly growing at faster pace attributed to easy accessibility of polyphenol items at cheaper costs and its best antioxidant characteristics.

Some of the key players identified in the tea polyphenols market are:-