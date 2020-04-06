Textile Coatings Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2027

The process of depositing a resin over a textile substrate either on one or two sides is known as textile coating. Textile coating produces a new structure which acquires best properties of substrate and the coating product. One of the most common method used for textile coatings is direst coating in which one or more several layers of PVC, acrylic resins, polyurethane etc. are applied over the textile substrate suing a scraper, cylinder, knife etc.

Textile Coatings Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global textile coating market is being driven by the increasing quality and performance standards in end use industries such as increasing performance requirements, increasing fire safety regulations, and increasing quality standards in apparels industry. In addition to this, introduction of new innovative technologies or products are expected to open new markets for textile coatings. Threats from bio based alternatives and some environmental concerns related to textile coatings of PVC material are the major restraints for the textile coatings market. Few textile coating materials like isocyanides and PVC are considered as harmful and poisonous for the human health and environment. Polyurethanes is being accepted by most of the manufacturers from the developed countries as potential replacement for PVC.

Transportation is estimated to contribute highest share among the all end use industries segments. Increasing demand for advanced automotive interiors and need for superior vehicles is anticipated to support the dominance of this segment over the forecast period.

Textile Coatings Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Type,

Thermoplastics Polyvinyl Chloride Polyurethane Acrylics Others (Polyolefins, Nylons, EVA, and so on)

Thermosets Styrene-butadiene Rubber Natural Rubber Others (Nitrile Rubber, Butyl Rubber, and so on)

Others (Silicone, Fluoropolymers)

On the basis of End Use industry,

Transportation Airbag Fabrics Automotive Upholstery Others

Building & Construction Hoardings and Signage Scaffolding Nets Canopies and Awnings Architectural Membranes Others

Protective Clothing Ballistic Protective Clothing NBC Suits Chemical Protection Clothing

Industrial Fabric Filters Others

Medical Extracorporeal Devices Implantable & Non-implantable Devices

Others Sports/Leisure Packaging Agriculture



Textile Coatings Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global textile coatings Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ and Japan together leads the global textile coatings Market in terms of demand, followed by North America and Western Europe. The rising demand for protective clothing, building & construction, transportation, medical, and industrial application because of the increasing performance and quality standards in APEJ region is anticipated to drive the textile coatings market in this region.

Textile Coatings Market: Key Players