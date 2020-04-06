UHT Milk Market to Reach US$137.7 bn on Account of Rising Demand for Sterilized Milk

The research report on the global UHT milk market provides the largest array of answers aimed at solving issues involving current market statistics. The report offers a thorough examination of the global UHT milk market with respect to all its drivers and restraints. For instance, the report states that more than 60% of the total milk consumed in China today is UHT milk. Urban Chinese population is highly influenced by Western culture due to their high income brackets and levels of education. This makes urbanization the leading growth factor for the global UHT milk market. Another country set to show promise in this market is Australia. While only 10% of its current milk consumption is UHT milk, research suggests the share of UHT milk is on the rise and will increase substantially before 2019.

The global UHT milk market’s competitive landscape is explored using Porter’s Five Force Analysis to provide coverage of the top players in market. A SWOT analysis brings out its prominent aspects as well.

A CAGR of 12.8% is expected for the global UHT milk market from 2013 to 2019. The market's net worth was US$60.8 billion in 2012. The market's estimated value by the end of 2019 is US$137.7 billion. The greatest driver of the global UHT milk market is its reported superiority over conventional methods of treating milk. UHT, or ultra heat treating, is said to be substantially efficient in eliminating harmful germs and bacteria from milk. It also greatly extends the shelf life of milk. Another claim backing the global UHT milk market is that the treated milk is as rich in nutrients as raw milk.

One of the greater restrictions faced by the global UHT milk market is the disarray in the organization of milk markets in emerging nations. Another issue is a common perception among consumers that UHT milk contains less nutrition than conventionally treated milk. India and China are two of the world’s largest milk markets and both are highly unorganized at a national level. The milk production and delivery infrastructure in these countries works at rudimentary levels that rarely go beyond a certain area of distribution. Despite this restraint, most citizens here buy a substantial quantity of milk on a daily basis. One factor that could help promote the global UHT milk market is the growing exposure and appeal of Western culture and education that could help create increased awareness about UHT milk.

Top companies in the global UHT milk market include Bongrain SA, Sodiaal Group, Arla Foods, Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited, Inner Mongolia Yili Group Company Limited, Danone Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Lactalis Group, and Nestle SA. The popular regional companies include Dairy Partners Americas Brasil Ltda., Parmalat S.p.A, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller GmbH & Co. KG, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Candia, Grupo Lala, and S.A.B. de C.V.