Vein Finder Industry-Global Market Status by Manufacturers and Trend Report 2019

"Global Vein Finder Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024" includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Vein Finder Market.

Vein finder is a biomedical device which uses near infrared light to illuminate subcutaneous veins on skin surface. These devices are beneficial in case where health problems create difficulties in correct vein identification particularly in neonates with their extremely small and fragile veins and arteries, elderly patients, overweight patients and for rapid access in emergency situations.

The non-contact type projection system mostly uses active infrared imaging technology. According to different imaging and display system, the devices can be divided into developing laser scanning systems, transmissivity infrared imaging systems and reflective infrared imaging and projection system.

Scope of the Report:

As one of the important auxiliary device to help people find superficial veins for venipuncture and cannulation. Vein finder plays a valuable role in medical treatment. The larger and larger downstream demand drives vein finder industry developing.

USA is the leading countries of the products due to its leading technology .Its sales market share is about 48% with EU and China followed. The potential demand in developing countries such as China and India is huge. With the high demand of experience of patients and the advances in technology, the prospect of vein finder industry is bright.

In the coming years, the demand for vein finder is likely to increase owing to the effective venipuncture procedures. The vein finder will decrease patients’ discomfort and result in higher patient satisfaction.

The worldwide market for Vein Finder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.9% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 61 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Vein Finder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Vein Finder Market will reach Million USD in 2019. The report begins from overview of market size and forecast by types, regions and applications, also, this report introduces market competitive analysis among the companies and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

AccuVein

Christie

VEINCAS

Novarix

Evena

TransLite

Vuetek

Rencongzhong

ZD Medical

BLZ Technology

Biobase

STIHLER ELECTRONIC

Near Infrared Imaging

de Koningh Medical Products

InSono

Market Segment by Type, covers (Market Size & Forecast, Major Vendors of Type etc.):

Display Type

Non-display Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Hospitals and Clinics

Blood Center and Research Center

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

