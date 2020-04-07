AIOps Platform Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global AIOps Platform Market: Overview

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) is platform that enhances IT operations and offers the multilayers facilities by using machine learning and analytics. This platforms analyzes the big data collected from various IT operations solutions and devices that resolves the issues in real time.

The AIOps platform market report discusses the growth factors, opportunities, trends, and challenges. These market dynamics show the current scenario coupled with future growth and opportunities present in the global AIOps platform market. One of the key part of the report is vendor landscape, which also involves the details of key players such as segmental share, company history, annual turnover, new product launches, SWOT analysis, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, and recent research and development (R&D).

Global AIOps Platform Market: Drivers and Restraints

Major factor propelling growth for the market includes high demand of AI-based software services in IT operations, increasing end-to-end business application assurance and uptime, and increasing shift of organization core business toward the cloud. Additionally, high investments in the AIOps technology influence positively on the market growth.

This platform offers the usage of multiple sources of data, analytical and presentation technologies, and data collection methods. The platform provides multiple IT operations disciplines coupled with advanced analytical competences directly and indirectly. It is a centralized and flexible, which helps to deliver data insights continuously provided by automated algorithmic ML skills for analyzing extraordinary amounts of data. For using the technologies, AIOps platforms offers multiple layers which addresses different functionalities including data collection and storage, visualization, analytical tools, and integrations with other applications. The aforementioned factors are fuelling its adoption and likely to propel growth of the AIOps platforms market.

However, lack of skilled professionals coupled with rapid changes in IT operations is emerging as major restraining factors for the growth of the AIOps platform market. Nevertheless, the recent developments and new product launches, growing acquisitions for carting advanced technologies by the major market players are expected to boost the market growth.

Global AIOps Platform Market: Geographical Analysis

On the basis of region, the AIOps platform market could be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global market for AIOps platform owing to presence of numerous large players operating in the market. Additionally, growing government initiatives for development of the AIOPs platforms in the region is boosting the AIOps platform market. They are improving the existing IT infrastructure by introducing programs, such as National Artificial Intelligence Research and Development and smart city programs across numerous regions. However, Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to dynamic changes witnessed in the adoption of automation in various business areas.

Global AIOps Platform Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the key players operating in the AIOps platform market are IBM, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, VMware, Splunk, HCL, AppDynamics, MoogSoft, BMC Software, FixStream, and Correlsense.