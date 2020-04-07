Air Deflector Market for Automotive to Surpass the US$ 15 Bn Mark, Globally, by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Air Deflector Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”, the global air deflector market for automotive is expected to expand at a CAGR of about 4% and is anticipated to surpass the US$ 15 Bn mark by 2026.

Enhanced appearance of the vehicle, improved vehicle aerodynamics, marginal but increased vehicle efficiency, and better vehicle control at high speeds are key drivers of the automotive air deflector market. Increased demand for vehicle speed, consumer tendency for SUVs, and consumer preference for efficient and inexpensive vehicle accessories are likely to boost the market in the near future.

Windows air deflectors are mostly preferred by consumers as they are easily available in the market and easy to fit. In North America and Europe, it is mandatory for windows air deflectors and bug deflectors to be transparent, and hence, manufacturers prefer acrylic material to manufacture them. Moreover, windows air deflectors and bug deflectors are made transparent in order to avoid distraction for the driver. The automotive industry in Europe and Asia is has been witnessing an increase in demand for SUVs and family cars for the last few years. SUV owners prefer to have front spoilers on their vehicles as it enhances the appearance of the vehicle. The front air spoiler segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period owing to the consistently increasing demand for SUVs.

Besides acrylic, the fiberglass material segment is likely to lead the automotive air deflector market. Manufacturers are preferring fiberglass for front air spoilers, roof air spoilers, and bug deflectors owing to its excellent corrosion resistance, superior molding ability, light weight, rich appearance, and cost effectiveness. Therefore, the fiberglass segment of the automotive air deflector market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2018 and 2026.

Air deflectors can be mounted by different methods; however, among them, the tape-on method is mostly preferred by consumers. In this method, a double-sided automotive grade tape is utilized to stick the deflector over the vehicle surface. There is no need to drill the vehicle surface, which spoils the appearance and body of the vehicle. Therefore the tape-on air deflector segment is predicted to hold a major share of the market owing to its ease of mounting and dismounting. The segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.