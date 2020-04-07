Aramid Fibers Market Size, Application, Revenue Status, Leading Player, Demand, Growth, Future Opportunity with Forecast 2019 to 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Aramid Fibers Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Aramid Fibers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aramid Fibers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aramid Fibers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Teijin Aramid

DuPont

Hyosung Corporation

Toray Chemical Korea

Kolon Industries

HUVIS Corporation

KERMEL

China National Bluestar (Group)

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Para-aramid

Meta-aramid

Segment by Application

Optical Fiber

Rubber Reinforcement

Friction Materials

Aerospace

Security and Protection

Tire Reinforcement

Table of Contents

1 Aramid Fibers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aramid Fibers

1.2 Aramid Fibers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aramid Fibers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Para-aramid

1.2.3 Meta-aramid

1.3 Aramid Fibers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Aramid Fibers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Optical Fiber

1.3.3 Rubber Reinforcement

1.3.4 Friction Materials

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Security and Protection

1.3.7 Tire Reinforcement

1.4 Global Aramid Fibers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Aramid Fibers Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Aramid Fibers Market Size

1.5.1 Global Aramid Fibers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Aramid Fibers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Aramid Fibers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aramid Fibers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Aramid Fibers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Aramid Fibers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Aramid Fibers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Aramid Fibers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aramid Fibers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Aramid Fibers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Aramid Fibers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Aramid Fibers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Aramid Fibers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Aramid Fibers Production

3.4.1 North America Aramid Fibers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Aramid Fibers Production

3.5.1 Europe Aramid Fibers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Aramid Fibers Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Aramid Fibers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Aramid Fibers Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Aramid Fibers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Aramid Fibers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Aramid Fibers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Aramid Fibers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Aramid Fibers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Aramid Fibers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Aramid Fibers Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Aramid Fibers Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Aramid Fibers Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Aramid Fibers Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Aramid Fibers Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Aramid Fibers Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Aramid Fibers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Aramid Fibers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aramid Fibers Business

7.1 Teijin Aramid

7.1.1 Teijin Aramid Aramid Fibers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Aramid Fibers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Teijin Aramid Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DuPont

7.2.1 DuPont Aramid Fibers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Aramid Fibers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DuPont Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Hyosung Corporation

7.3.1 Hyosung Corporation Aramid Fibers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Aramid Fibers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Hyosung Corporation Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Toray Chemical Korea

7.4.1 Toray Chemical Korea Aramid Fibers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Aramid Fibers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Toray Chemical Korea Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Kolon Industries

7.5.1 Kolon Industries Aramid Fibers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Aramid Fibers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Kolon Industries Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 HUVIS Corporation

7.6.1 HUVIS Corporation Aramid Fibers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Aramid Fibers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 HUVIS Corporation Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 KERMEL

7.7.1 KERMEL Aramid Fibers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Aramid Fibers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 KERMEL Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 China National Bluestar (Group)

7.8.1 China National Bluestar (Group) Aramid Fibers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Aramid Fibers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 China National Bluestar (Group) Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials

7.9.1 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Aramid Fibers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Aramid Fibers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Aramid Fibers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Aramid Fibers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aramid Fibers

8.4 Aramid Fibers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Aramid Fibers Distributors List

9.3 Aramid Fibers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Aramid Fibers Market Forecast

11.1 Global Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Aramid Fibers Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Aramid Fibers Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Aramid Fibers Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Aramid Fibers Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Aramid Fibers Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Aramid Fibers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Aramid Fibers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Aramid Fibers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Aramid Fibers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Aramid Fibers Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Aramid Fibers Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

