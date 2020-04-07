Artificial Intelligence Market – Growing Need for Analysis of Large Amounts of Data to Drive Growth

The global market for artificial intelligence is expected to witness dynamic growth over the coming years, according to a recent Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. The market’s vendor ecosystem features intense competitiveness among the players. The leading and established vendors are in a neck-to-neck battle for the top spot. Further, small players with better geographic consolidation are expected to intensify rivalry across all the market participants.

Artificial Intelligence has numerous potential applications in the automotive industry, for example, in self-governing driving and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Neural systems are generally embraced in vehicles for path discovery encouraging the substitution of costly sensors. Further, artificial intelligence composes a lot of information gathered for IoT sensors and cell phones to enhance the information accumulation and capacity process.

Reasonable upgrades in data stockpiling limit and parallel handling capacities have additionally added to the quick take-up of the artificial intelligence innovation in a number of key end-use verticals. This is expected to encourage vendors in capitalizing on the opportunities present in the global artificial intelligence market.

The global artificial intelligence market is categorized on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into digital assistance system, artificial neural network, expert system, embedded systems, and automated robotic system.

Of these, the expert system has a maximum share in the market. However, the digital assistance system segment is expected to rise significantly over the forecast tenure. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other mobile computing devices.

Artificial intelligence is employed in numerous areas including smart robots, deep learning, image recognition, querying method, digital personal assistant, language processing, video analysis, gesture control, cyber-security, speech recognition, and context-aware processing.

Out of these, artificial intelligence is widely applied in deep learning. The deep learning segment is expected to hold maximum share in this market in the coming years. The digital personal assistance and image recognition segments are also expected to implement artificial intelligence largely in near future.