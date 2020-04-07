Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market to Observe Strong Development of US$ 516.2 Bn by 2027 : FMI

A new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” studies the performance of the global artificial intelligence systems spending market over a ten year assessment period from 2017 to 2027. The report presents the value forecast of the global artificial intelligence systems spending market and provides key insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. The estimates point to a revenue growth from about US$ 11.7 Bn in 2017 to nearly US$ 516.2 Bn by 2027 end, resulting in a CAGR of 46.1% over the forecast period.

Global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global artificial intelligence systems spending market is segmented on the basis of industry type (BFSI, Discrete & Process Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Wholesale, Professional & Consumer Service, Transportation, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunications & Utilities, Government, Education, Others (Construction, Resource Industries)), on the basis of technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Machine Vision, AGI, ASI) and on the basis of market (hardware, software, services).

In 2017, the BFSI segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,081.5 Mn, and is expected to register a CAGR of 48.6% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 161,525.7 Mn by the end of 2027.

In 2017, the healthcare segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,321.1 Mn, and is expected to register a CAGR of 45.7% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 56,943.1 Mn by the end of 2027.

In 2017, the retail segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,647.1 Mn, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 46.5% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 75,128.9 Mn by the end of 2027.

In 2017, the deep learning segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,758.4 Mn, and is expected to register a CAGR of 49.3% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 262,031.6 Mn by the end of 2027.

In 2017, the machine learning segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,784.5 Mn, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 46.6% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 127,790.1 Mn by the end of 2027.

In 2017, the hardware segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,841.1 Mn, and is expected to register a CAGR of 43.9% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 183,734.3 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market: Regional Forecast

Future Market Insights tracks the performance of the global artificial intelligence systems spending market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the North America artificial intelligence systems spending market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,197.1 Mn in the year 2017 and is estimated to touch a value of US$ 133,620.3 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 45.2% during the assessment period. The APEJ artificial intelligence systems spending market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,527.1 Mn in the year 2017 and is estimated to touch a value of US$ 132,964.7 Mn in the year 2027, registering a CAGR of 48.6% during the period of assessment.

Global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market: Vendor Insights

The report profiles some of the key market players operating in the global artificial intelligence systems spending market and some of them include Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., IBM Corporation, Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Intel Corporation, Infosys Limited, Wipro Ltd, Salesforce.com Inc. and IPsoft Inc. among others. The key differentiating strategy of these market players is to strengthen their portfolio through high investment for innovation to launch new artificial intelligence solutions and accelerate their businesses.

