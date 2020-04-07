Asphalt Shingles Market By Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Share, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Asphalt Shingles Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The global Asphalt Shingles market is valued at 8280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Asphalt Shingles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Asphalt Shingles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GAF Materials

Owens Corning

CertainTeed

Atlas Roofing

IKO Group

Malarkey Roofing

PABCO

TAMKO Building Products

Polyglass USA

Tarco

Henry Company

Siplast

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High-performance laminated

Laminated

Three-tab

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Table of Contents

1 Asphalt Shingles Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Asphalt Shingles

1.2 Asphalt Shingles Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Asphalt Shingles Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 High-performance laminated

1.2.3 Laminated

1.2.4 Three-tab

1.3 Asphalt Shingles Segment by Application

1.3.1 Asphalt Shingles Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Asphalt Shingles Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Asphalt Shingles Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Asphalt Shingles Market Size

1.5.1 Global Asphalt Shingles Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Asphalt Shingles Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Asphalt Shingles Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Asphalt Shingles Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Asphalt Shingles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Asphalt Shingles Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Asphalt Shingles Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Asphalt Shingles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Asphalt Shingles Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Asphalt Shingles Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Asphalt Shingles Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Asphalt Shingles Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Asphalt Shingles Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Asphalt Shingles Production

3.4.1 North America Asphalt Shingles Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Asphalt Shingles Production

3.5.1 Europe Asphalt Shingles Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Asphalt Shingles Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Asphalt Shingles Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Asphalt Shingles Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Asphalt Shingles Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Asphalt Shingles Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Asphalt Shingles Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Asphalt Shingles Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Asphalt Shingles Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Asphalt Shingles Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Asphalt Shingles Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Asphalt Shingles Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Asphalt Shingles Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Asphalt Shingles Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Asphalt Shingles Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Asphalt Shingles Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Asphalt Shingles Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Asphalt Shingles Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Asphalt Shingles Business

7.1 GAF Materials

7.1.1 GAF Materials Asphalt Shingles Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Asphalt Shingles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 GAF Materials Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Owens Corning

7.2.1 Owens Corning Asphalt Shingles Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Asphalt Shingles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Owens Corning Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 CertainTeed

7.3.1 CertainTeed Asphalt Shingles Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Asphalt Shingles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 CertainTeed Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Atlas Roofing

7.4.1 Atlas Roofing Asphalt Shingles Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Asphalt Shingles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Atlas Roofing Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 IKO Group

7.5.1 IKO Group Asphalt Shingles Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Asphalt Shingles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 IKO Group Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Malarkey Roofing

7.6.1 Malarkey Roofing Asphalt Shingles Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Asphalt Shingles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Malarkey Roofing Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 PABCO

7.7.1 PABCO Asphalt Shingles Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Asphalt Shingles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 PABCO Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 TAMKO Building Products

7.8.1 TAMKO Building Products Asphalt Shingles Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Asphalt Shingles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 TAMKO Building Products Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Polyglass USA

7.9.1 Polyglass USA Asphalt Shingles Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Asphalt Shingles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Polyglass USA Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Tarco

7.10.1 Tarco Asphalt Shingles Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Asphalt Shingles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Tarco Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Henry Company

7.12 Siplast

8 Asphalt Shingles Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Asphalt Shingles Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Asphalt Shingles

8.4 Asphalt Shingles Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Asphalt Shingles Distributors List

9.3 Asphalt Shingles Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Asphalt Shingles Market Forecast

11.1 Global Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Asphalt Shingles Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Asphalt Shingles Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Asphalt Shingles Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Asphalt Shingles Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Asphalt Shingles Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Asphalt Shingles Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Asphalt Shingles Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Asphalt Shingles Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Asphalt Shingles Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Asphalt Shingles Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Asphalt Shingles Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

