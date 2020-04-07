Automotive Advanced Suspension System Industry in 2019 by Annual Market Overview
Automotive advanced suspension systems automatically adjust the vertical movement of the vehicle cabin by tuning the vehicle’s height and dampeners to the road conditions to provide maximum driving and riding safety and comfort.
This report focuses on Automotive Advanced Suspension System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Advanced Suspension System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
- Mando
- ZF
- ThyssenKrupp
- Ten
- Magneti Marelli
- Benteler
- Dongfeng Motor Suspension
- Wanxiang Qianchao
- Hendrickson
- F-TECH
- WABCO
- Fawer Automotive Parts
- Fangzheng Machinery
- Shanghai Komman
- Hongyan Fangda
Market Segment by Products/Types
- Independent Automotive Suspension System
- Non-independent Automotive Suspension System
The worldwide market for Automotive Advanced Suspension System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Automotive Advanced Suspension System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Applications/End-Users
- LCV-Light Commercial Vehicle
- HCV-Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Market Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
