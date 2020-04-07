Automotive Glass Market Segmentation, Analysis & well-known Key Vendors like Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., Dura Automotive Systems, Nippon Sheet Glass Co.

Global Automotive Glass Market By Glass Type (Tempered Glass, Laminated Glass), By Vehicle Type (Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)), By Application (Back Glass, Door Glass (Side Window), Windshield, Moon Roof) – Growth Opportunities, Regional Insights, Competitive Landscape,Market Trend Analysis, Forecast to 2025. Global Info Reports predict that the Automotive Glass Market size will escalate during the forecasted period while growing at a substantial CAGR. The report studies the market status and forecast and also categorizes the market into various segments. The report aims on the key market players in every region from across the globe.

The key market players covered in the report are:

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Dura Automotive Systems

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Glas Trösch Holding AG

Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co., Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

By Glass Type

Tempered Glass

Laminated Glass

By Application

Back Glass

Door Glass (Side Window)

Windshield

Moon Roof

Points Covered In The Report:

The major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast are discussed thoroughly.

Detailed profiles of various key companies are covered in the report along with their business overview, strategic development and financial data.

Every market is studied based on their historic data from 2014 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2025.

The developing factors of the market are discussed in-depth and different segments of the market are explained in detail.

