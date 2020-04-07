Black Tea Extracts Market – Awareness of Consuming Products with Natural Ingredients Deamnds Drive

Black tea is the most popular and highly consumed tea in the global market. It is an extract from the leaves of Camellia sinesis plant that further derives the powder form of black tea extract. Black tea is reported to be a rich source of nutrients including Vitamin C, zinc, iron, calcium among others. Black tea imparts a dark red color of drink that adds the characteristic of the beverage, including its flavor from delicate to robust.

Black tea contains high anti-allergic, anti-viral properties and is also a rich source of anti-oxidants as compared to green tea. Black tea is processed through a method known as oxidization where the tea leaves are placed under the direct sun. Further, they are rolled, crushed and allowed to ferment completely. Black tea is a major source of theaflavins, a major source of beneficial compounds that aid in maintaining a healthy body.

The black tea extract market is experiencing a constant surge in its growth due to the high consumption of the beverage in the most of the regions globally. This product market characterizes with numerous drivers that is fueling the demand for it. Primarily, the associated health benefits with black tea is highly beneficial for consumers. It helps in curing various illness like headaches, cancer, regulating blood pressure.

Moreover, the application of black tea is wide ranging from cosmetics to food additives industries. Black tea extracts are reported to come from the same plant as green tea and therefore its contribution to the health conscious consumers is significant. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness of consuming products with natural ingredients is also aiding the black tea extract market to have potential growth during the forecast period.

However, excessive consumption of this product can lead to side effects that can be either mild or severe. The caffeine content in black tea extract can hamper health that might lead to irregular heartbeat, sleep related problems and others.

The major players dominating the black tea extracts market are Finlays, AVT Natural, Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd, Amax NutraSource Inc, Synthite, Martin Bauer Group, Autocrat LLC, Teawolf, Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Tea&Coffee – Haldin and Blueberry Agro Products Pvt Ltd are a few among other leading producers of black tea extracts in the world.