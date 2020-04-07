Cell Culture Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
Global Cell Culture Market
Description
Cell culture is the process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside of their natural environment. Cell culture is one of the major tools used in cellular and molecular biology, since it provides excellent model systems for studying the normal physiology and biochemistry of cells and the effects of drugs and toxic compounds on the cells. It is also used in the development of biological compounds.
Scope of the Report:
The global average price of Cell Culture is in the decreasing trend, from 45.4 USD/L in 2012 to 42.6 USD/L in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Cell Culture Media includes Classical Media & Salts, Serum-free Media
Stem Cell Media, and the proportion of Classical Media & Salts in 2016 is about 58%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
Cell Culture Media is widely used in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, Tissue Culture & Engineering, Gene Therapy and other field. The most proportion of Cell Culture Media is Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, and the market share in 2016 is 52%. The trend of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing is decreasing.
China is the largest consumption place in Asia-Pacific, with a consumption market share nearly 52% in 2015. Following China, Japan is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.
Market competition is not intense. Thermo Fisher, Merck Millipore, Corning, GE Healthcare, BD, Takara etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
This report focuses on the Cell Culture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Thermo Fisher
Merck Millipore
Corning
GE Healthcare
BD
Takara
Lonza
HiMedia
CellGenix
PromoCell
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Classical Media & Salts
Serum-free Media
Stem Cell Media
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
Tissue Culture & Engineering
Gene Therapy
Other
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Cell Culture Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Classical Media & Salts
1.2.2 Serum-free Media
1.2.3 Stem Cell Media
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
1.3.2 Tissue Culture & Engineering
1.3.3 Gene Therapy
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Thermo Fisher
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Cell Culture Type and Applications
……..CONTINUED
