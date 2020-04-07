Cell Culture Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Cell Culture Market 2019 Top Key Players, Segmentation, Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2024 ”.

Description

Cell culture is the process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside of their natural environment. Cell culture is one of the major tools used in cellular and molecular biology, since it provides excellent model systems for studying the normal physiology and biochemistry of cells and the effects of drugs and toxic compounds on the cells. It is also used in the development of biological compounds.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Cell Culture is in the decreasing trend, from 45.4 USD/L in 2012 to 42.6 USD/L in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Cell Culture Media includes Classical Media & Salts, Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media, and the proportion of Classical Media & Salts in 2016 is about 58%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Cell Culture Media is widely used in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, Tissue Culture & Engineering, Gene Therapy and other field. The most proportion of Cell Culture Media is Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, and the market share in 2016 is 52%. The trend of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing is decreasing.

China is the largest consumption place in Asia-Pacific, with a consumption market share nearly 52% in 2015. Following China, Japan is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is not intense. Thermo Fisher, Merck Millipore, Corning, GE Healthcare, BD, Takara etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

This report focuses on the Cell Culture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Thermo Fisher

Merck Millipore

Corning

GE Healthcare

BD

Takara

Lonza

HiMedia

CellGenix

PromoCell

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Classical Media & Salts

Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Gene Therapy

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cell Culture Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Classical Media & Salts

1.2.2 Serum-free Media

1.2.3 Stem Cell Media

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

1.3.2 Tissue Culture & Engineering

1.3.3 Gene Therapy

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Thermo Fisher

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cell Culture Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Thermo Fisher Cell Culture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Merck Millipore

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cell Culture Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Merck Millipore Cell Culture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Corning

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cell Culture Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Corning Cell Culture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 GE Healthcare

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cell Culture Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 GE Healthcare Cell Culture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 BD

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cell Culture Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 BD Cell Culture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Takara

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cell Culture Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Takara Cell Culture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Lonza

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Cell Culture Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Lonza Cell Culture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

