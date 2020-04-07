Cell Culture Media Market Clinical Research Analysis 2019 to 2025

Cell Culture Media are used to provide nutrients for cells growth in research, diagnostic and manufacturing applications. Typical cell culture media contain a mixture of defined nutrients dissolved in a buffered physiological saline solution. In cell culture, media are used to facilitate the growth of cells. Media are water-based liquids that can be provided in liquid or in dry powder format. Dry powder media has to be hydrated with water or with process liquids. Process liquids are water-based buffers and saline solutions which facilitate the cell culture process and ensure that the cell culture environment remains at a constant pH.

In the next few years, Cell Culture Media industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The Global Cell Culture Media Market is valued at 1620 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2025.

Top Leading Companies are: Life Technologies,Corning (Cellgro),Sigma-Aldrich,Thermo Fisher,Merck Millipore,GE Healthcare,Lonza,BD,HiMedia,Takara,CellGenix,Atlanta Biologicals,PromoCell,Zenbio

Cell Culture Media are widely used in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, Tissue Culture & Engineering, Gene Therapy, Cytogenetic and Other. The half of Cell Culture Media is used in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, and the sales proportion in 2015 is about 44.1%.

North America and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 38.1% and 27.6% in 2015. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region.

Market competition is intense. Life Technologies, Corning (Cellgro), Sigma-Aldrich, Thermo Fisher, Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, there will be more companies enter this industry.

Cell Culture Media Market, by Types:

Classical Media & Salts

Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media

Cell Culture Media Market, by Applications:

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Gene Therapy

Cytogenetic

