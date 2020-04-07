Combi Ovens Market : Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

With the growing demand for food and beverages, the demand for combi ovens is also expected to increase from various sectors such as hotels and restaurants, bakery stores, retail outlets, domestic, institutional and commercial kitchens. The need to upgrade and install advanced technology ovens has pushed the boundaries of the market players. Several players in the market are looking forward to expand their consumer base through product enhancement. Along this line, the market for combi ovens is expected to flourish across several regions in a wide range of end-use industries.

Western Europe to hover through the list and emerge dominant

The Western Europe combi ovens market is being driven by numerous key market players operating in the market along with increasing investments in research and development of new technologies. The region occupied a humungous share of 41% in 2017 and is expected to retain its lead in the coming years. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the limited supply of LPG that drives the need for alternative food service equipment. At high altitudes, pressurised fuel systems do not work efficiently. There are two factors which affect the supply of LPG, namely pressure difference and lack of oxygen. At high altitudes, the pressure difference between the pressurised tank and the lower outside pressure decreases, thus increasing the chances of gas to escape the canister. Furthermore, it is expensive to transport LPG at such high altitudes. As a result, the use of appliances operating on LPG has decreased considerably over the years. Attributing to this, combi ovens are becoming popular alternatives in high altitude areas. The same drawback is prevalent in coastal areas, where the transport of LPG is cumbersome. As a result, the demand for combi ovens is anticipated to increase significantly for applications in cruises, ships and marine vessels. All such factors are anticipated to drive the combi ovens market in Western Europe.

Rapid lifestyle changes have led to a shift in consumer preference from full service restaurants to quick service restaurants. There has been an increase in the number of quick service food restaurant outlets. Furthermore, consumer spending on eating at quick service restaurants is expected to rapidly rise in the coming years. As a result, domestic and international companies are making major investments in quick service restaurants. Sales of food service equipment such as combi ovens is expected to increase, owing to this high expenditure on food and related items. Moreover, people in Eastern Europe are observed to prefer customised combi ovens with better aesthetics. Customers are also observed to prefer eco-friendly combi ovens that consume less energy and have considerably better performance characteristics. The introduction of such combi ovens in the market is creating opportunities for the combi ovens market. However, low oil prices and political and economic lash back in Russia might have a negative impact on the growth of the combi ovens market in the region, thus giving chance to North America to move ahead in the competition.

