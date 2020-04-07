Defoamers Market Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research 2019
Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Defoamers Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.
A foam is a substance that is formed by trapping pockets of gas in a liquid or solid. A bath sponge and the head on a glass of beer are examples of foams. Antifoams are an effective remedy. A defoamer or an antifoaming agent is a chemical additive that reduces and hinders the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. Commonly used agents are insoluble oils, polydimethylsiloxanes and other silicones, certain alcohols, stearates and glycols. The additive is used to prevent formation of foam or is added to break a foam already formed.
Get Report Sample and Customization: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2125650
The pulp & paper application dominated the defoamer market during the forecast period, closely followed by paints & coatings in 2017. Paints & coatings application is also expected to witness high growth rate between 2017 and 2023 due to the growing paints & coatings industry in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, as a result increasing the demand for defoamer in the respective regions. The growing manufacturing industry in the U.S., the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is also driving the market.
The global Defoamers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Defoamers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Defoamers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dow Corning
Momentive
Wacker Chemie AG
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Bluestar Silicones
Evonik Industries
Kemira
Elementis Specialties
Air Products
Ashland
BASF
BYK Additives & Instruments
Basildon Chemicals
LEVACO
BRB International
Nanjing SIXIN
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Browse Market Research Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-defoamers-market-research-report-2019-report.html
Segment by Type
Oil Based Defoamers
Water Based Defoamers
Silicone Based Defoamers
EO/PO Based Defoamers
Other
Segment by Application
Pulping & Papermaking
Oil & Gas
Paints & Coatings
Food & Beverages
Water & Waste Water
Pharmaceuticals
Textiles
Others
Table of Contents
1 Defoamers Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Defoamers
1.2 Defoamers Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Defoamers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.3 Defoamers Segment by Application
1.3.1 Defoamers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Defoamers Market by Region
1.5 Global Defoamers Market Size
1.5.1 Global Defoamers Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Defoamers Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Defoamers Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Defoamers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Defoamers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Defoamers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Defoamers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Defoamers Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Defoamers Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Defoamers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Defoamers
Table Global Defoamers Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Defoamers Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Table Global Defoamers Consumption (K MT) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
Figure Global Defoamers Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018
Table Defoamers Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)
Figure North America Defoamers Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
Figure Europe Defoamers Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
Figure China Defoamers Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
Contact Us:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-CANADA)
Email: [email protected]
Blog – http://marketnewstoday24.blogspot.com/