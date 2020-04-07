Defoamers Market Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research 2019

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Defoamers Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

A foam is a substance that is formed by trapping pockets of gas in a liquid or solid. A bath sponge and the head on a glass of beer are examples of foams. Antifoams are an effective remedy. A defoamer or an antifoaming agent is a chemical additive that reduces and hinders the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. Commonly used agents are insoluble oils, polydimethylsiloxanes and other silicones, certain alcohols, stearates and glycols. The additive is used to prevent formation of foam or is added to break a foam already formed.

Get Report Sample and Customization: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2125650

The pulp & paper application dominated the defoamer market during the forecast period, closely followed by paints & coatings in 2017. Paints & coatings application is also expected to witness high growth rate between 2017 and 2023 due to the growing paints & coatings industry in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, as a result increasing the demand for defoamer in the respective regions. The growing manufacturing industry in the U.S., the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is also driving the market.

The global Defoamers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Defoamers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Defoamers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Corning

Momentive

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Bluestar Silicones

Evonik Industries

Kemira

Elementis Specialties

Air Products

Ashland

BASF

BYK Additives & Instruments

Basildon Chemicals

LEVACO

BRB International

Nanjing SIXIN

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Browse Market Research Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-defoamers-market-research-report-2019-report.html

Segment by Type

Oil Based Defoamers

Water Based Defoamers

Silicone Based Defoamers

EO/PO Based Defoamers

Other

Segment by Application

Pulping & Papermaking

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Food & Beverages

Water & Waste Water

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others

Table of Contents

1 Defoamers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Defoamers

1.2 Defoamers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Defoamers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3 Defoamers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Defoamers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Defoamers Market by Region

1.5 Global Defoamers Market Size

1.5.1 Global Defoamers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Defoamers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Defoamers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Defoamers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Defoamers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Defoamers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Defoamers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Defoamers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Defoamers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Defoamers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Defoamers

Table Global Defoamers Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Defoamers Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Table Global Defoamers Consumption (K MT) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Figure Global Defoamers Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018

Table Defoamers Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)

Figure North America Defoamers Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Europe Defoamers Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure China Defoamers Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

Contact Us:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-CANADA)

Email: [email protected]

Blog – http://marketnewstoday24.blogspot.com/