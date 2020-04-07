Ecofriendly Trend in Sack Kraft Paper Market Salient Features of Kraft Paper Boost its Uptake |BillerudKorsnas AB, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, Gascogne SA
Global Sack Kraft Paper Market: Snapshot
This report provides forecast and analysis of the sack kraft paper market on the global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2024 based on volume (‘000 MT) and revenue (US$ Mn). It includes drivers, restraints and the ongoing trend of the sack kraft paper market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of opportunities available in the market for sack kraft paper on the global and regional level. It includes value chain analysis with list of pulp manufacturers, sack kraft paper manufacturers, sack manufacturers and end users in the value chain.
In order to provide the users of this report with comprehensive view of market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players. The competitive dashboard provides detailed comparison of sack kraft paper manufacturers on parameters such as company’s revenue, market share, unique selling propositions and key strategic developments. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, by grade, packaging type, end-use industry and by geographic region.
Global Sack Kraft Paper Market: Scope
Market statistics have been estimated based on average consumption and weighted average pricing of sack kraft paper by grade and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The sack kraft paper market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous sack kraft paper manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors.
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
4. Sack Kraft Paper Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Sack Kraft Paper Market Taxonomy
4.1.2. Sack Kraft Paper Market Value Chain
4.2. Sack Kraft Paper Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Trends
4.2.4. Opportunities
5. Global Sack Kraft Paper Market Forecast, 2016-2024
5.1. Market Forecast
5.1.1. Market Value and Volume Forecast
5.1.2. Absolute $ Opportunity
5.2. Global Sack Kraft Paper Market Snapshot
5.2.1. Market Share & Market Growth, By Grade
5.2.2. Market Share & Market Growth, By Packaging Type
5.2.3. Market Share & Market Growth, By End-use Industry
5.2.4. Market Share & Market Growth, By Region
6. Global Sack Kraft Paper Market Analysis, By Grade
6.1. Introduction
6.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Grade
6.1.2. Market Share & Basis Point (BPS) Analysis, By Grade
6.2. Global Sack Kraft Paper Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 MT) Forecast, By Grade
6.2.1. White Grade
6.2.2. Brown Grade
6.3. Global Sack Kraft Paper Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Grade
7. Global Sack Kraft Paper Market Analysis, By Packaging Type
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Packaging Type
7.1.2. Market Share & Basis Point (BPS) Analysis, By Packaging Type
7.2. Global Sack Kraft Paper Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 MT) Forecast, By Packaging Type
7.2.1. Valve Sack
7.2.2. Open Mouth Sack
7.3. Global Sack Kraft Paper Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Packaging Type
8. Global Sack Kraft Paper Market Analysis, By End-use Industry
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End-use Industry
8.1.2. Market Share & Basis Point (BPS) Analysis, By End-use Industry
8.2. Global Sack Kraft Paper Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 MT) Forecast, By End-use Industry
8.2.1. Cement and Building Materials
8.2.2. Chemicals
8.2.3. Animal Feed
8.2.4. Pet Food
8.2.5. Food
8.3. Global Sack Kraft Paper Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Packaging Type
9. Global Sack Kraft Paper Market Analysis, By Region
9.1. Introduction
9.1.1. Market Share & Basis Point (BPS) Analysis, By Region
9.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Region
9.2. Global Sack Kraft Paper Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 MT) Forecast By Region
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Latin America
9.2.3. Europe
9.2.4. APAC
9.2.5. MEA
9.3. Global Sack Kraft Paper Market Attractiveness, By Region
10. North America Sack Kraft Paper Market Analysis
10.1. Introduction
10.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Country
10.1.2. Market Share & Basis Point (BPS) Analysis, By Country
10.2. North America Market Forecast
10.2.1. Market Forecast, By Country
10.2.1.1. U.S. Absolute $ Opportunity
10.2.1.2. Canada Absolute $ Opportunity
10.2.2. Market Forecast & Analysis, By Grade
10.2.2.1. White Grade
10.2.2.2. Brown Grade
10.2.2.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Grade
10.2.3. Market Forecast & Analysis, By Packaging Type
10.2.3.1. Valve Sack
10.2.3.2. Open Mouth Sack
10.2.3.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Packaging Type
10.2.4. Market Forecast & Analysis, By End-use Industry
10.2.4.1. Cement and Building Materials
10.2.4.2. Chemicals
10.2.4.3. Animal Feed
10.2.4.4. Pet Food
10.2.4.5. Food
10.2.4.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End-use Industry
11. Latin America Sack Kraft Paper Market Analysis
11.1. Introduction
11.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Country
11.1.2. Market Share & Basis Point (BPS) Analysis, By Country
11.2. Latin America Market Forecast
11.2.1. Market Forecast, By Country
11.2.1.1. Argentina Absolute $ Opportunity
11.2.1.2. Brazil Absolute $ Opportunity
11.2.1.3. Mexico Absolute $ Opportunity
11.2.1.4. Rest of Latin America Absolute $ Opportunity
11.2.2. Market Forecast & Analysis, By Grade
11.2.2.1. White Grade
11.2.2.2. Brown Grade
11.2.2.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Grade
11.2.3. Market Forecast & Analysis, By Packaging Type
11.2.3.1. Valve Sack
11.2.3.2. Open Mouth Sack
11.2.3.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Packaging Type
11.2.4. Market Forecast & Analysis, By End-use Industry
11.2.4.1. Cement and Building Materials
11.2.4.2. Chemicals
11.2.4.3. Animal Feed
11.2.4.4. Pet Food
11.2.4.5. Food
11.2.4.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End-use Industry