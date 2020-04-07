Electronic Board Level Underfill And Encapsulation Material Market 2025: Top Key Players VINCAE Advanced Materials, LLC, Henkel

Electronic Board Level Underfill and encapsulation Material Market: Introduction

Underfill and encapsulation is a process of filling cavities between chip and substrate with thermoset encapsulates which protects the solders during service. Underfill and encapsulates are of different classes-those for Electronic board level assembly and those for IC packaging.

With increasing demand of array packages in enterprise, military, automotive and consumer electronics, a huge range of Board level Underfill and encapsulation materials (reworkable and non-reworkable ) have been developed to ruggedize these electronic components. Electronic board level Underfill and encapsulation materials are generally reworkable (save cost by allowing removal of Underfill so that the board can be re-used). No flow Underfill, Capillary Underfill, Molded Underfill, Wafer level Underfill are some of the types of Electronic board level Underfill and encapsulation material.

Electronic board level Underfill and encapsulation material are required to improve mechanical integrity of the assembly during a vibration, bend and drop test. Electronic board level Underfill and encapsulation material are generally used in electronic and telecommunication devices.

Electronic Board Level Underfill and encapsulation Material Market: Dynamics

The latest advancement in electronic field and advanced levels of circuit fabrication is the primary driver of electronic board level Underfill & encapsulation material market. High thermal consistency and rework ability of Underfill material are key characteristics required in semiconductor packaging. Underfill and encapsulation material are needed in many packaging techniques which consist of chip scale, ball grid array, water level chip scale packaging and flip chip. Semiconductor packaging sector is expected to see significant growth in future thus boosting market of electronic board level Underfill and encapsulation material. Lately, the microelectronic sectors are governed by higher number of complex devices because of trending system in package (SIP) and system on chip (SOC). Heavy demand in portable end use devices is driving the market of electronic board level Underfill and encapsulation material market.

The latest and trending requirement in electronic board level Underfill & encapsulation material is lead free solder paste material which is frequently used in electronic manufacturing industries, giving a sizable hike to the respective market.

Use of Underfill and encapsulation material for Wafer level and flip chip Underfill is increasing due to accelerating demand of tablets and smart phones. Chip Underfill is the oldest type of Underfill and encapsulation material thus shares maximum share of the Electronic board level Underfill and encapsulation material market but due to high cost it is expected to be replaced by molded Underfill in future.

Electronic Board Level Underfill and encapsulation Material Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of electronic board level Underfill and encapsulation material market by type of product:

No flow Underfill

Capillary Underfill

Molded Underfill

Wafer level Underfill

Segmentation of electronic board level Underfill and encapsulation material market by application:

CSP (Chip scale packaging )

BGA ( Ball Grid array )

Flip Chips

Segmentation of electronic board level Underfill and encapsulation material market by product type:

Underfills

Glob Top Encapsulations

Segmentation of electronic board level Underfill and encapsulation material market by end use:

Semiconductor Electronics Device manufacturing

Aviation & Aerospace applications

Medical devices

Others

Electronic Board Level Underfill and encapsulation Material Market: Regional Outlook

Asia pacific is leading in the market of electronic board level Underfill and encapsulation material due to high demand of Underfill material in china based electronic industries. Asia pacific owns a significant market size also due to increasing demand of advanced packaging.

Further, North America and Europe is experiencing a huge boost in the electronic board level Underfill and encapsulation material market due to launch/advancement of new electronics

Globalization, economic development are factors driving the market of Underfill and encapsulation material in mid-east and Africa and is projected to see good hike in future as well.

