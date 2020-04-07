Emerging Opportunities in Wire and Cable Polymers Market with Current Trends Analysis to 2023

ResearchMOZ.us has published a fresh report to its vast repository titled “Global Wire and Cable Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” to its offerings. The report provides compressive analysis of the global wire and cable polymers market along with the segmental and regional analysis is also offered in the research report. The report also provides key drivers and restraints of the global wire and cable polymers market. Additionally, the research study also offers forecast revenue and volume growth at international, country and regional level and also presents the latest industry trend in each of the segment and sub-segment during the period between 2018 till 2026.

The research report also offers closer look at the current disruptive technology that will stir growth of the global wire and cable polymers market. The wire and cable polymers market is likely to witness significant growth during the course of forecast period from 2018 till 2026.

The report also offers insight on major companies operating in this market. These are Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Prysmian Group, Fujikura Ltd, NKT Holding and The Furukawa Electric Co. In addition, several companies have majorly invested in research and development activities to remain competitive in the global market. Furthermore, investment in smart grid transmission has compelled the companies to violently obtain agreements and contracts. For example, LS Cable & System Ltd had received a deal from the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), an operating cost cable assignment at the valuation of $60 Billion. Furthermore, the LS Cable & System Ltd. will largely supply all the products and build the communication towers for the project. The manufacturers are adopting partnership and mergers and acquisitions have largely impacted the growth of this market in coming years.

An increasing demand for electricity in the developing and developed region such as Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East led to increase in investment in smart grid in these regions. This will further lead to increase in demand for low voltage cables. In addition, increase in energy distribution industry is another factor propelling demand for this market in the coming years. The growing usage in non-automotive and automotive industries is another factors positively contributing towards growth of this market. Industrialization and Urbanizations are another key trend influencing growth of this market in the near future.

From a geographical stand point, Europe and North America is likely to dominate the global wire and cable market. Owing to increase the space and offers reliable transmission of the energy. In addition, the rising environmental policy regarding the safety of electrical installations has further show the way for the development of several innovative products and these are halogen free flame retardant compound. These policies also encourage the usage of new procedure with efficient use of raw materials and this further leads to low energy consumption. These are some of the factors responsible for growth of the global wire and cable polymers market in the recent coming years. However, other countries like Asia Pacific is likely to witness significant growth owing to growing demand in the construction sectors especially in India, China and Japan.

