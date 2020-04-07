Energy and Resources Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2019
Report Highlights
The global market for perovskite and other thin film solar module should grow from $3.7 billion in 2017 to $5.2 billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2017 to 2022.
The global market for process oils should grow from $5.1 billion in 2017 to $6.0 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2017 to 2022.
The U.S. market for fracking fluids should grow from $10.7 billion in 2017 to $15.1 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2022.
Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2119597
Report Scope
Energy industry greatly impacts the lives of everyone, and every nation strives to achieve energy independence by utilizing the natural resources be it conventional fossil fuels or renewable sources. Advancements in technology has changed the landscape of the energy industry, for example the shale revolution has made US a net exporter of oil from being one of the largest importers of the commodity. Likewise, concerns about the depleting resources in the form of oil reserves, gas reverses, and ill effects of dependence on fossil fuels like coal has given a renewed thrust on researching renewable energy technologies to reduce the harmful impact on the environment as well as create energy sustainability for long term.
As per EIA the primary energy consumption in 2015 stood at REDACTED quadrillion Btu, and it is projected to grow to REDACTED quadrillion Btu by 2050. The primary energy consumption grew by REDACTED from 2016 to 2017. Of this Oil and Natural gas accounted for REDACTED of the primary energy consumed in terms of million tons of oil equivalent. Renewables (excluding Hydropower) accounted for REDACTED of the total primary energy consumed in 2017, a growth of REDACTED over the previous year.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Foreword
Chapter 2 Perovskite Solar Cells: Materials, Fabrication, and Global Markets (Report EGY144A)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Intended Audience
Scope of Report
Methodology and Information Sources
Market Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary and Highlights
Market and Technology Background
Perovskites
Solar Cell Industry
Milestones in the History of Perovskite Solar Cells
Applications of Perovskite Solar Cells
Construction/Architectural
Infrastructure
Electronics
Transportation
Space
Defense
Market Summary
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2119597
Market, by Region
Basic Configuration of Perovskite Solar Cells
Perovskite Materials for Solar Cells
Other Materials for Perovskite Solar Cells
Bottom Transparent Conductive Layer
Hole-transporting Layer
Electron-transporting Layer
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/