Esophageal Stents Market Advancement in Medical sector 2019 to 2025

Esophageal stent is a flexible mesh tube, which is placed in the constricted area of esophagus to enlarge the food passage for better digestion and absorption of nutrients. These stents are usually made of metal and are designed to expand the esophagus muscles. Some stents are made of silicone or plastic and are used in treating constricting tumors that occur in esophageal cancer. These stents are placed by using an endoscope through a patients’ mouth and with X-ray guidance.

The introduction of advanced next-generation fully covered metallic stents is increasing the popularity of stenting procedures using self-expandable metal stent (SEMS). The demand for SEMS will continue to grow in the forthcoming years due to the rising prevalence of esophageal cancer such as esophageal adenocarcinoma and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal stricture, tracheoesophageal fistula, and achalasia. The application of SEMS includes many benefits such as increased patency to prevent tissue ingrowth after the stenting procedure. This encourages a large number of vendors to manufacture SEMS over self-expandable plastic stent (SEPS).

Boston Scientific,Cook Medical,ELLA-CS, Ltd,Merit Medical Systems,M.I. TECH,Taewoong Medical,BVM Medical,ENDO-FLEX,EndoChoice,Edwards Lifesciences

Esophageal Stents Market, by Types:

Self-expandable Metallic Stents (SEMS)

Self-expanding Plastic Stents (SEPS)

Esophageal Stents Market, by Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

ASCs

