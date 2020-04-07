Flat Panel Display Market to Rear Excessive Growth at US$ 177,339 Mn During 2017-2027

In a new report titled “Flat Panel Display Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2017–2027”, Future Market Insights presents a revised forecast of the global flat panel display market for a 10 year forecast period from 2017 to 2027. The global flat panel display market is anticipated to grow from US$ 115292.8 Mn in 2017 to US$ 177,339 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period (2017-2027). In this report, the global flat panel display market is tracked in terms of value, and is calibrated to obtain the market revenue estimates. Increasing demand for higher resolution and larger display for mobile phones is driving the growth of the flat panel display market. However, high manufacturing costs and decreasing adoption of personal computers and notebooks are the major challenges that are likely to hamper the growth of the flat panel display market. According to the report Flat Panel Display Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2014-2020 published in 2014 by FMI, revenue generated by the global flat panel display market is estimated to reach US$ 135,000 Mn by 2020, witnessing an increase from US$ 97,000 Mn in 2014. The CAGR of the global flat panel display market during the period 2014-2020 was 5.8%.

Global Flat Panel Display Market: Segmental Forecast

To understand and assess the demand and opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into major sections namely market analysis – by technology, by application and by region.

The section – market analysis, by technology, comprehensively analyses the market on the basis of technology and presents an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of value for the period 2017-2027. In 2017, the liquid crystal display (LCD) segment is expected to dominate the global flat panel display market. Also, during the forecast period, the liquid crystal display (LCD) segment is anticipated to dominate the global flat panel display market with a CAGR of 4.73%.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-123

The section – market analysis by application, analyses the market by application and the data is provided in terms of value for 2017-2027. The consumer electronics segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 3.86% in terms of value and is expected to dominate the global flat panel display market throughout the forecast years. In terms of market share, the premium priced flat panel display segment accounted for a large percentage of the revenue share of the overall market in 2016.

The section – market analysis by region, includes an in-depth country level analysis of all global regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan and the Middle East & Africa by technology, by application and countries; and provides market data in terms of value for 2017-2027. In 2017, the flat panel display market in APEJ region dominated the overall global flat panel display market, followed by the market in North America region.

Global Flat Panel Display Market: Key Players

Key players reported in this study on the global flat panel display market include AU Optronics Corp, LG Display, Sony Corporation, Innolux Corp, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, LG Display Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Corporation.

Need more information about Report Methodology ? @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-123