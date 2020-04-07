Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Technology Progress and Analysis 2019 to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Flexible Printed Circuit Board in key regions like North America, Europe, The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Flexible Printed Circuit Board.

The Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: Nippon Mektron,Unimicron,Young Poong Group,Samsung Electro-Mechanics,Ibiden Group,Tripod Technology Corporation,TTM Technologies,Sumitomo Electric SEI,Daeduck Group,Nan Ya PCB Corporation,Compeq,Viasystems,HannStar Board (GBM),LG Innotek,AT&S,Meiko,Kinsus,TPT,Fujikura,Chin Poon

Flexible printed circuits were originally designed as a replacement for traditional wire harnesses. From early applications during World War II to the present, growth and proliferation for flex circuits and flexible printed circuit boards continues exponentially. A flexible circuit in its purest form is a vast array of conductors bonded to a thin dielectric film.

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market, by Types:

Single Sided Flex Circuits

Double Sided Flex Circuits

Multi-Layer Flex Circuits

Rigid Flex Circuits

Others

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market, by Applications:

Instrumentation & Medical

Computer & Data Storage

Telecommunications

Defense & Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Electronics

Others

