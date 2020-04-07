Food Authenticity – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2022

The global food authenticity market is expected to grow modestly at a CAGR of 8.1 % during the forecast period (2017-2022). It is a process of testing food in laboratories for authentication and usage preference is known as food authenticity. Food & beverage products, such as edible oils, beer, fruit juices, and wine, can be tested for the detection of purity through advanced techniques and instrumentation. Additionally, food authenticity is utilized to ensure label claims on the products. Food testing ensures that food is not intentionally altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers or customers. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds, namely deliberate false description of food and sale of food that is unfit and potentially harmful. Moreover, food authenticity testing is a tool to classify gross substitution such as wine, whisky, horsemeat, or olive oil. It enables the differentiation between farmed or wild salmon, Welsh or Scottish lamb, and pure or sweetened fruit juice.

Global Food Authenticity market is growing owing to rise in EMA (Economically Motivated Adulterations) due to high competition among food producers, implementation of stringent regulations relating to food fraud globally, increase in instances of food debasement such as false labelling, adulterations, and certification. Apart from that increase in awareness among consumers related to food authenticity and certification and rapid growth in international trade. However, factors such as lack of organization of regulations, lack of food control infrastructure in the developing economies and complexity in testing techniques are anticipated to acts as a barrier in the growth of global food authenticity market during the forecast period.

Geographical Insights

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. European region is having the highest market, France is the major country in this region. There have been stringent policies to ensure food authenticity as there have been many issues related to food. In Europe food safety authority has objective to protect consumer health by ensuring the quality of the food supply chain. Asia pacific region is growing significantly due to growing market for processed food and increasing food safety concerns among consumers.

Competitive Insights:

The key players in the global food authenticity market include SGS S.A., ALS Limited, Asurequality Ltd., Authentic Food Co. Ltd., Bureau Veritas S.A., Campden Bri, Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH, EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE and so forth. Partnership, R&D, M&A and product launch are the key strategy adopted in the global food authenticity market. In 2015, Campden Bri expanded its geographical presence by opening a new consumer test centre in Leamington Spa. The centre is expected to enhance consumer and sensory science offering. Product development, quantitative and qualitative consumer research on food and drink products will be supported by the center including product benchmarking and prototype assessment. The new facility will provide the company a better consumer service with sensory and consumer facilities at its headquarters in Gloucestershire.

