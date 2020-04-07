Future of Global Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant Market Insight 2019| Competitors, Key players, Revenue Size & Share, Industry Analysis 2025

Agricultural fumigants play a significant role in agriculture, turf grass and nursery which makes soil fumigation a beneficialprocess for farmers as well as food consumers. Fumigation is a pest control technique in which the land is filled with gaseous fumigants to free the land from disinfectants. Soil fumigants are implemented before crop plantation to eradicate the pests present in the soil.

Soil fumigants fights againstsoil-borne pests, including nematodes, fungi, bacteria, weeds, and insects. Particularly used for potato, tomato,carrot,and strawberry, and among various other fruits and vegetables. When applied to the soil, it instantly gets converted into gas and forms a protection layer around the root;this in turn protects the crop from harmful pathogens present in the soil.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2125873

On the basis of geography, the global agricultural fumigant marketplaceis segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC regions are expected to witness a larger market share owing to rising economic growth and food demands. Rising population in China is another factor that boosts the soil fumigant market in this region. North America is expected to be the second largest player on global level. Middle-East and other regions are potential markets owing to rapid economic and industrial growth in the past decade.

The global Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow

AMVAC

ADAMA Agricultural

FMC Corporation

BASF

DuPont

Syngenta

UPL Group

Detia-Degesch

Ikeda Kogyo

Arkema

Chemtura

Eastman

Solvay

ASHTA Chemicals

Jiangsu Shuangling

Dalian Dyechem

Shenyang Fengshou

Jining Shengcheng

Nantong Shizhuang

Limin Chemical

Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine

View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-agricultural-soil-fumigant-market-research-report-2019-report.html/toc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

1,3-Dichloropropene

Chloropicrin

Methyl Bromide

Metam Sodium

Phosphine

Others

Segment by Application

Soil Consumption

Warehouse Consumption

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant

1.2 Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 1,3-Dichloropropene

1.2.3 Chloropicrin

1.2.4 Methyl Bromide

1.2.5 Metam Sodium

1.2.6 Phosphine

1.2.7 Others

Make an Enquiry of this report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2125873

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on Blogger at:https://marketreserch1.blogspot.com