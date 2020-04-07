Future of Global Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant Market Insight 2019| Competitors, Key players, Revenue Size & Share, Industry Analysis 2025
Agricultural fumigants play a significant role in agriculture, turf grass and nursery which makes soil fumigation a beneficialprocess for farmers as well as food consumers. Fumigation is a pest control technique in which the land is filled with gaseous fumigants to free the land from disinfectants. Soil fumigants are implemented before crop plantation to eradicate the pests present in the soil.
Soil fumigants fights againstsoil-borne pests, including nematodes, fungi, bacteria, weeds, and insects. Particularly used for potato, tomato,carrot,and strawberry, and among various other fruits and vegetables. When applied to the soil, it instantly gets converted into gas and forms a protection layer around the root;this in turn protects the crop from harmful pathogens present in the soil.
On the basis of geography, the global agricultural fumigant marketplaceis segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC regions are expected to witness a larger market share owing to rising economic growth and food demands. Rising population in China is another factor that boosts the soil fumigant market in this region. North America is expected to be the second largest player on global level. Middle-East and other regions are potential markets owing to rapid economic and industrial growth in the past decade.
The global Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dow
AMVAC
ADAMA Agricultural
FMC Corporation
BASF
DuPont
Syngenta
UPL Group
Detia-Degesch
Ikeda Kogyo
Arkema
Chemtura
Eastman
Solvay
ASHTA Chemicals
Jiangsu Shuangling
Dalian Dyechem
Shenyang Fengshou
Jining Shengcheng
Nantong Shizhuang
Limin Chemical
Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
1,3-Dichloropropene
Chloropicrin
Methyl Bromide
Metam Sodium
Phosphine
Others
Segment by Application
Soil Consumption
Warehouse Consumption
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant
1.2 Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 1,3-Dichloropropene
1.2.3 Chloropicrin
1.2.4 Methyl Bromide
1.2.5 Metam Sodium
1.2.6 Phosphine
1.2.7 Others
