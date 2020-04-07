Future of Global Cloud PBX Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast

Our latest research report entitled Cloud PBX Market (by service (managed services, professional services, network services, IT and cloud services), organization size (small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises), end-users (BFSI, real estate, healthcare, and retail)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Cloud PBX. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Cloud PBX cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Cloud PBX growth factors.

The forecast Cloud PBX Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Cloud PBX on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global cloud PBX market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A Cloud PBX is one part Cloud Computing and one part PBX. Cloud Computing refers to the act of storing and accessing data over the Internet rather than on a computer or other hard drive. PBX stands for Public Branch Exchange. A PBX is the technology behind a telephone provider’s ability to route calls. Cloud PBX is simply a phone system based on the internet. Besides the cost advantage, many businesses choose a cloud based phone system because of its flexibility and accessibility. As the technology is hosted over the internet it becomes easier to access the mobile system which can be very useful in remote places. With cloud hosting, the feature-enabling PBX is provided by software running on a cloud-based architecture, instead of fixed hardware in a company’s server closet. The main benefit of using the cloud PBX is that this system helps the companies to avoid paying for the installation of the lines that may or may not be used in the future.

Adoption of Cloud PBX in many IT companies for efficient and better work balance drives the growth of the cloud PBX market. Scalability and cost-effectiveness of these systems are impacting the market positively. In addition, Operation and the administration hold the biggest cost saving for a cloud based phone. However, in some cases, if the cloud based PBX is not installed properly the integration of the system with customer relationship management becomes a problem. This, in turn, is curtailing the growth of the cloud PBX system over the forecast period. Furthermore, the technology is hosted over the Internet, and the user can access and use the phone system anywhere that has Internet access. This is extremely useful for remote employees. This, in turn, is creating huge growth opportunities for the key players in the Cloud PBX market over the years to come.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the global Cloud PBX market. The growth in the North American region is high due to the huge demand or the cloud based technologies in this region. Furthermore, a growing number of small and medium sized enterprises and increasing digitalization in organizations are projected to drive the North American market. Moreover, the separation of services from hardware to cloud based system is driving the growth of cloud based PBX market in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation by Organization Size

The report on global cloud PBX market covers segments such as service, organization size, and end-users. On the basis of service, the global cloud PBX market is categorized into managed services, professional services, network services, IT and cloud services. On the basis of organization size, the global cloud PBX market is categorized into small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. On the basis of end-users, the global cloud PBX market is categorized into BFSI, real estate, healthcare, and retail.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global cloud PBX market such as Microsoft Corporation, Nextiva Inc., RingCentral Inc., Avaya Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link System Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.

