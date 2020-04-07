Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market 2019-2025: Covestro, Hexcel, Koninklijke Ten Cate, SGL Group, Solvay, DuPont, GKN, Gurit, TEIJIN, Toray Industries

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Research Report 2019 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

Advanced polymer composites are generally characterized or determined by unusually high strength fibres with unusually high stiffness, or modulus of elasticity characteristics, compared to other materials, while bound together by weaker matrices. These are termed Advanced polymer composites in comparison to the composite materials commonly in use such as reinforced concrete, or even concrete itself.



The high strength fibers are also low density while occupying a large fraction of the volume

Glass fibers are prognosticated to account as a major product segment of the world advanced polymer composites market. These fibers are excessively used in a wide range of applications such as wind turbine, aerospace, and automotive. They could also account for a larger share in the global production of advanced polymer composites.

The global Advanced Polymer Composites market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Advanced Polymer Composites volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Advanced Polymer Composites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Covestro

Hexcel

Koninklijke Ten Cate

SGL Group

Solvay

DuPont

GKN

Gurit

TEIJIN

Toray Industries

TPI Composites



Advanced Polymer Composites Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Advanced Polymer Composites Market Segment by Type

Carbon

Glass

Aramid

Advanced Polymer Composites Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Marine

Others



