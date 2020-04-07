Latest Update “GLOBAL ANTIFRICTION BEARINGS LATEST TREND AND PROJECTIONS FOR THE COMING YEARS WITH TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES IN INDUSTRY 2019-2025 | Competitive Major Vendors – NSK, SKF, JTEK, NTN” with Edition 2019 Survey of Related Topic (Industries / Pharmaceutical / Retail / Equipments / Energy / ICT) : Global Current Growth and Future.

An anti-friction bearing , also known as a rolling contact bearing, is justified over a journal or fluid film bearing when very little friction is needed for low differential surface speeds. Of course, the extra mechanical complexity of antifriction bearings drives up their cost when compared to similar journal bearings.

The global antifriction bearing market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for commercial aircrafts will drive the growth prospects for the global antifriction bearing market until the end of 2025.

The global Antifriction Bearings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Antifriction Bearings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antifriction Bearings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

– The following manufacturers are covered:



NSK

SKF

JTEK

NTN

Schaeffler

Timken

…

– Segment by Regions



North America

Europe

China

Japan

– Segment by Type



Ball Bearings

Roller Bearings

– Segment by Application



Automotive

Aerospace

Healthcare

Others

