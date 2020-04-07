Global Automotive Castings Market 2019- Aisin Auto, Alcast Technologies, Alcoa , Alu Die Casting.

New report published by www.MarketResearchNest.com which offers Exclusive Research “Global Automotive Castings Market Research Report 2019”.

Casting is a manufacturing process in which a liquid material is usually poured into a mold, which contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape, and then allowed to solidify. The solidified part is also known as a casting, which is ejected or broken out of the mold to complete the process.

This report focuses on Automotive Castings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Castings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Aisin Auto

Alcast Technologies

Alcoa

Alu Die Casting

Consolidated Metco

Dynacast

Wotech

Endurance Group

GF Automotive

Kinetic Die Casting Company

Mino

Ningbo Parison Die Casting

Ningbo Zhenhai Xinxie Machinery

NORTHWEST DIE CASTING

Pacific Die Casting

Rockman Industries Inc

Ryobi Die-casting Inc

Sandhu Auto Engineers

Sibar

Texas Die Casting

Market Segment by Products/Types

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting

Semi-Solid Die Casting

The worldwide market for Automotive Castings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Automotive Castings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Applications/End-Users

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

