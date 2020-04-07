Global Automotive Castings Market 2019- Aisin Auto, Alcast Technologies, Alcoa , Alu Die Casting.
Casting is a manufacturing process in which a liquid material is usually poured into a mold, which contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape, and then allowed to solidify. The solidified part is also known as a casting, which is ejected or broken out of the mold to complete the process.
This report focuses on Automotive Castings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Castings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Automotive Castings Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
- Aisin Auto
- Alcast Technologies
- Alcoa
- Alu Die Casting
- Consolidated Metco
- Dynacast
- Wotech
- Endurance Group
- GF Automotive
- Kinetic Die Casting Company
- Mino
- Ningbo Parison Die Casting
- Ningbo Zhenhai Xinxie Machinery
- NORTHWEST DIE CASTING
- Pacific Die Casting
- Rockman Industries Inc
- Ryobi Die-casting Inc
- Sandhu Auto Engineers
- Sibar
- Texas Die Casting
Market Segment by Products/Types
- Pressure Die Casting
- Vacuum Die Casting
- Squeeze Die Casting
- Semi-Solid Die Casting
The worldwide market for Automotive Castings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Automotive Castings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Applications/End-Users
- Commercial vehicle
- Passenger vehicle
Market Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
