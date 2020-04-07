Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market| Recent Study including Growth, Applications, Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2019-2025
Biomass pellet fuel is biofuels made from compressed organic matter or biomass. Wood pellets are the most common type of pellet fuel and are generally made from compacted sawdust and related industrial wastes from the milling of lumber, manufacture of wood products and furniture, and construction. Other industrial waste sources include empty fruit bunches, palm kernel shells, coconut shells, and tree tops and branches discarded during logging operations.
At present, in developed countries, the Biomass Fuel industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. With the development of Chinese Biomass Fuel industry production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.
As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Biomass Fuel industry situation in the past few years, the current demand for Biomass Molding Fuel product is relatively low. In the coming years, as the environmental standards are more and more strict, biomass fuel market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Although biomass Biomass Briquette Fuel brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends that the new entrants just having money but without technical advantages and upstream/downstream support should not to enter into this field.
The Biomass Briquette Fuel market was valued at 6760 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 12600 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biomass Briquette Fuel.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
German Pellets
Enviva
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group
Pacific BioEnergy Corporation
Vyborgskaya Cellulose
Rentech
Graanul Invest Group
RWE Innogy
Lignetics
E-pellets
Drax Biomass
General Biofuels
BlueFire Renewables
Pfeifer Group
Biomass Secure Power
Viridis Energy
Westervelt
Energex
Fram Renewable Fuels
Protocol Energy
Premium Pellet Ltd.
Granules LG
………
Biomass Briquette Fuel Breakdown Data by Type
Bulk Biomass Briquette
Biomass Pellet
Biomass Briquette Fuel Breakdown Data by Application
Power generation
Residential and commercial heating
Other
Biomass Briquette Fuel Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Biomass Briquette Fuel Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
……
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Biomass Briquette Fuel status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Biomass Briquette Fuel manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
