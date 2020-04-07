Global Blood Cancer Therapeutics Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2023

A recent report by ResearchMoz.us, titled, “Blood Cancer Therapeutics: Global Markets to 2023,” discusses in-depth the prospects of the market. It tries to understand factors shaping the trajectory of the market. Leveraging current and historical figures, it also tries to understand the current and future size of the market. Further the report throws light on the competitive dynamics of the global blood cancer therapeutics market.

At the forefront of driving the global blood cancer therapeutics market is the growing occurrence of blood cancer. With rising allocation towards cancer treatment by both private and government bodies, research and development into better products has resulted. This, in turn, has led to the proliferation of products and highly sensitive tests to uncover minimal residual disease.

However, the global blood cancer therapeutics market is being hobbled by a few factors nonetheless. Those include lack of sufficient tests for early detection. Another factor posing a challenge is the lack of enough awareness about the available tests. To overcome those, savvy players are expending substantial amounts on research and development of better products. They are also making efforts to reach to prospective customers with their new products.

So far, the global blood cancer therapeutic market is restricted to three disease areas lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma. The segment of leukemia can be further sub-divided into acute lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia. Of them, the segment of lymphoma is the fastest growing. The multiple myeloma segment also looks promising. This is because its pipeline is full with investigational therapies that include immunotherapeutic approaches and small molecules.

In fact, the global blood cancer therapeutic market is being buoyed mainly due to premium-priced drug therapies. With clinical trials underway for more novel drugs and new therapies, the market is expected to rise steadily in the next couple of years as well. In 2018, for example, there were 217 active drugs for non-Hodgkin lymphoma undergoing clinical trails. Between 2011 and 2018 several drugs have been approved.

With respect to geography, the global blood cancer therapeutic market is currently being led by North America. This is because of the increasing cases of blood cancers in the region. Another factor stoking the market in the region is the emphasis placed by both non-governmental and governmental organizations on screening and testing programs to detect blood cancer. Diagnosis at the right time can go a long way in bringing down chances of lymphoma, leukemia, and myeloma transmission, and deliver clinical benefits.

Prominent participants in the global blood cancer therapeutics market include Novartis, Roche Holding AG, Celgene Corp., Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co., and Johnson and Johnson. The report studies their current and possible product offerings, sales and revenues, market shares, and prospects going forward.

