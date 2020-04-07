Global Coking Coal Market Is Studied By Status, Outlook and Share of Each Manufacturers Till 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Coking Coal Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Coking coal, also known as metallurgical coal, is used exclusively as an essential ingredient for steel production.

China dominated the global metallurgical coal market in 2016. Most of the coal mining companies in China are controlled by the government. Falling demand of metallurgical coal since 2012 till 2014 has resulted in the drop in its prices. As a result, in February, 2015, the Government of China implemented a top-down approach to decrease the congestion in the domestic coal mining industry. It ordered its coal mining companies to reduce their annual production by 9% or 500 million metric tons (MMTs), between 2019 and 2022.

The global Coking Coal market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Coking Coal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coking Coal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Coal India Limited

China Shenhua Energy Company

Peabody Energy

Beijing Jingmei Group Co. Ltd

ChinaCoal

Arch Coal, Inc.

Anglo American

RWE AG

BHP Billiton

Alpha Natural Resources

Cloud Peak Energy

Datong Coal Industry Company Limited

PT Adaro Energy, Tbk

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited

Murray Energy Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hard Coking Coals (HCC)

Medium Coking Coal

Semi-soft Coking Coal (SSCC)

Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI) Coal

Segment by Application

Metallurgy

Power Industry

Train

Chemical

Others

