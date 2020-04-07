Global Coking Coal Market Is Studied By Status, Outlook and Share of Each Manufacturers Till 2025
Coking coal, also known as metallurgical coal, is used exclusively as an essential ingredient for steel production.
China dominated the global metallurgical coal market in 2016. Most of the coal mining companies in China are controlled by the government. Falling demand of metallurgical coal since 2012 till 2014 has resulted in the drop in its prices. As a result, in February, 2015, the Government of China implemented a top-down approach to decrease the congestion in the domestic coal mining industry. It ordered its coal mining companies to reduce their annual production by 9% or 500 million metric tons (MMTs), between 2019 and 2022.
The global Coking Coal market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Coking Coal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coking Coal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Coal India Limited
China Shenhua Energy Company
Peabody Energy
Beijing Jingmei Group Co. Ltd
ChinaCoal
Arch Coal, Inc.
Anglo American
RWE AG
BHP Billiton
Alpha Natural Resources
Cloud Peak Energy
Datong Coal Industry Company Limited
PT Adaro Energy, Tbk
Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited
Murray Energy Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hard Coking Coals (HCC)
Medium Coking Coal
Semi-soft Coking Coal (SSCC)
Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI) Coal
Segment by Application
Metallurgy
Power Industry
Train
Chemical
Others
