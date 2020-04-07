Global Cold Pressed Juice Market Competitive landscaping and Developments 2025

Cold pressed juices are high in minerals, vitamins, and anti-oxidants. The detoxifying and beauty benefits offered by these nutrients in cold pressed juices are also driving the market. Healthy, glowing skin is desired by the female population worldwide. Moreover, cold pressed juices are easily available on a local basis. The prevalence of a belief that organic fruit juices prevent the incidence of cancer, eliminate toxins, and minimize the intake of artificial food components will further boost market expansion.

An increasing number of diabetic patients, terrible obesity issues, and increasing nutritional and health concerns among clinicians are having an impact on the Cold Pressed Juice markets as people turn to good nutrition as a supplement to medications. Changing lifestyle impacts the market. The cold pressed juice market can be primarily divided into two broad categories: raw juices and HPP. The HPP is packaged in plastic.

Independent brands comprise a higher percentage than is usual for other markets. The cold pressed juice market is comprised in part of smaller stores and from sources that operate as small entities. In other markets it is usually the case that the known brands dominate a market. What is different here with cold pressed juices is that cold pressed juice is better when it is really fresh. This requirement mitigates against large company usual methodical, slow ways of working. It is even more difficult than the milk market when the juice is not pasteurized.

A $4.3 billion market in the US in 2017 is expected to reach $8.1 billion by 2024, growing in response to demand for food that has more nutrition in it and is tasty.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Pepsico Naked Juice Company

Coca Cola / Odwalla

Hain BluePrint Inc.

Starbucks / Evolution Fresh

Suja Life, LLC

Pressed Juicery

Juice Generation

Florida Bottling

Drink Daily Greens

Liquiteria

Key Topics

Cold Pressed Juice Markets

Spoilage

Sugar

HPP

Raw

Plastic Bottles

Glass Bottles

Retail

Convenience Store

On-:Line

Business Travelers / Airport / Hotel

Trendy Metropolis Foot Traffic

Big Box Stores

Elite Athletes

Whole Foods / Amazon,

Nutrition

Snacks

