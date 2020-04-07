Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market 2019 By Key Players : Allergan, Inc., Genzyme, Seikagaku Corp.

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

A biomaterial is any substance that has been engineered to interact with biological systems for a medical purpose – either a therapeutic (treat, augment, repair or replace a tissue function of the body) or a diagnostic one. As a science, biomaterials is about fifty years old. Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a substance which is naturally present in the human body with highest concentration in the eye and joints. It has wide applications in the field of osteoarthritis, eye surgery, plastic surgery, prevention of aging etc.

Geographically, North America holds a leading position with regards to collagen and HA-based biomaterials market followed by the European market. Some of the major factors responsible for the growth of this market in these regions are increasing prevalence of various diseases, development of new and technologically advanced products, use of single-injection visco supplement products, and increasing need of individuals to stay fit and healthy in their advancing years. Asia-Pacific is one of the most lucrative markets for the expansion of collagen and HA-based biomaterials. This region is growing and developing at a rapid pace. The prime reasons which will proliferate the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region are high market penetration, increasing demand for tissue regeneration in developing regions, increasing number of elderly people with chronic arthritis due to high population density in countries like China and India, increasing need of individuals to opt for anti-aging treatments in order to enhance their physical appearance, and rising disposable income of the people to spend on sophisticated and advanced technologies.

The global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (US)

Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Allergan, Inc. (US)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (US)

Collagen Solutions Plc. (UK)

Galderma (Switzerland)

Genzyme (US)

Lifecore Biomedical, LLC (US)

Seikagaku Corp. (Japan)

Teijin Pharma Limited (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Urinary Incontinence

Corneal Shields

Facial Aesthetic Dermal Fillers

Wound Dressings

Others

Segment by Application

Cosmetology

Wound Care

Others

Table of Contents

1 Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

1.2 Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3 Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Size Region

1.5 Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Size

1.5.1 Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Table Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Table Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Consumption (K MT) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Figure Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018

Table Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)

Figure North America Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Europe Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

