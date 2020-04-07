Global Corn Seeds Market Insight 2019 by Top Companies, Research, Upcoming Trends, Drivers and Opportunities 2025

Corn seed refers to the seed of corn, one of the most widely cultivated and consumed cereal crops worldwide. Commonly, there are two sources of corn seed, one is selected and saved by famers from harvested corn and the other is breed and produced by commercial enterprises. In this report, we will only have analysis on the market, enterprises and other information about commercial wheat seed.

The new developments in genetic engineering specifically for corn has resulted in desired changes for better yield and quality. The genetically customized and technologically developed crops across the world has supported the seed market growth in past few years. Lower commodity prices have impacted value growth within the see market, particularly for corn seeds. The reduced maize areas in the United States and Brazil is likely to impact the global market for seeds in term of growth pace. As one of the recent developments, seed companies begin to plan their inventories more than a year before they are sold.

The global Corn Seeds market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Corn Seeds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Corn Seeds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Monsanto

Dupont Pioneer

Syngenta

Limagrain

Dow

KWS

ICI Seeds

Pacific Seeds

Denghai Seeds

Dunhuang Seed

WanxiangDoneed

FENGLE SEED

Longping High-tech

Kenfeng seed Limited

China National Seed

Goldoctor

Jiangsu Dahua

Kings Nower Seed

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Conventional Seed

Hybrid Seed

GMO Seed

Segment by Application

For Livestock

For Human

For Industrial Usage

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Corn Seeds Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Corn Seeds

1.2 Corn Seeds Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Corn Seeds Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Conventional Seed

1.2.3 Hybrid Seed

1.2.4 GMO Seed

1.3 Corn Seeds Segment by Application

1.3.1 Corn Seeds Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 For Livestock

1.3.3 For Human

