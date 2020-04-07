Global Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes Market 2019 Driven by Growth Drivers and Increasing Demands

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Corrugated Boxes are industrially prefabricated boxes, primarily used for packaging goods and materials. Paperboard boxes are boxes made of paper.

Asia Pacific accounted for maximum demand share in the global market. China was the leading country on account of high concentration of manufacturing sector. South Korea and Taiwan are expected to show an increase in regional cardboard packaging demand on account of developments in electronic appliances industry. The regional market demand was followed by North America owing to extremely high demand in US. Europe was adversely affected with decreased demand from manufacturing sector on account of economy downturn.

The global Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Georgia-Pacific Packaging

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa

Oji Holdings

WestRock

Acme Box Co. Inc

Accurate Box Company

Great Little Box Company Ltd

Action Box Inc

Minnesota Corrugated Box, Inc

Fencor Packaging Group Limited

DE Printed Box

Visy

Shillington Box Company

Ilim Group

Americraft Carton

Atlas Holdings

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Corrugated & Solid Fiber Boxes

Folding Paperboard Boxes

Set-Up Paperboard Boxes

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Nonfood Nondurable Goods

Durable Goods

Nonmanufacturing Industries

