Global Cotton Seeds Market Insight 2019 by Top Companies, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development 2025
China and India are the two largest seed cotton producers. China produced 16.0 million metric ton of cotton seed in 2016, while India produced 14.4 million metric ton of seed cotton in 2016.
The global Cotton Seeds market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cotton Seeds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cotton Seeds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dupont Pionner
Monsanto
Dow AgroSciences
Nuziveedu Seeds
Kaveri Seeds
Mayur Ginning & Pressing
Longping High-tech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Upland Cotton
Tree Cotton
Extra-long Staple Cotton
Levant Cotton
Segment by Application
Cottonseed Oil
Agriculture
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Cotton Seeds Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cotton Seeds
1.2 Cotton Seeds Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Cotton Seeds Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Upland Cotton
1.2.3 Tree Cotton
1.2.4 Extra-long Staple Cotton
1.2.5 Levant Cotton
1.3 Cotton Seeds Segment by Application
1.3.1 Cotton Seeds Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Cottonseed Oil
1.3.3 Agriculture
