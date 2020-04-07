Global Diabetes Drugs Market is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR Till 2023

Among the different type of diabetes, type 2 diabetes is at present is grossing maximum revenue in the global market for diabetes drugs. This is because of the increased occurrence of this particular category owing to the rising problem of obesity in urban pockets, bettering healthcare facilities and outreach, and increasing healthcare spends of people.

This report provides insight into the diversifying and highly lucrative diabetes mellitus (DM) market. Analysis has identified a high level of diversification in the market, which is of vital importance for investors and key market players. Furthermore, the report provides insight into groundbreaking drugs, and the threats that they are likely to encounter over the forecast period. Also identified are opportunities for investment and co-marketing in key BRIC economies, where the yearly incidence of T1DM is set to exceed the total number of T1DM patients in the US.

This report also comprehensively reviews the strategies of key players in the DM market, and provides market share forecasts. Pipeline and marketed products are analyzed in detail, along with the impact that products expected to come to market between 2016 and 2023 will have on existing established products. Licensing and co-marketing deals in DM are analyzed by region and value.

There is a high unmet clinical need to develop favorable routes of administration for insulin products. Likewise, there is high unmet need for a curative or prophylactic treatment for both T1DM and T2DM.

There are currently over 800 products in the DM pipeline, with developmental molecules generally being aimed at improving on existing products. Most pipeline molecules are insulin or GLP-1 agonists. There are several combination therapy trials for the use of insulin receptor/GLP-1 agonists with other compounds – particularly SGLT-2 inhibitors. Among these products, an entirely novel SGLT1/2 inhibitor is expected to enter the market, and is expected to become a blockbuster drug, achieving licensed status for both T1DM and T2DM.

– Global revenue from the DM market between 2016 and 2023

– Novel compounds and new drugs achieving blockbuster status by 2023

– Analysis of market share changes for leading compounds by 2023

– Analysis of leading companies by market share

– Analysis of deals conducted during the 2006-2017 period

– Understand the current treatment landscape, with profile assessments of key marketed products and a focus on historical and forecast sales patterns.

– Gain insight into a highly diversifying market for DM products, and the factors behind the significant changes projected in market share between key compounds.

– Analyze the DM pipeline through a comprehensive review of products, segmented by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target – as well as detailed profile assessments and multi-scenario revenue projections for the most promising late-stage pipeline candidates.

– Consider market opportunities and potential risks associated with attempting to bring pipeline products to market by examining trends in clinical trial size, duration and failure rate by stage of development, key indication, molecule type and molecular target.

– Predict growth in market size, with multi-scenario forecasting from 2016 to 2023. The forecasts will provide an understanding of how epidemiology trends, new drug entries, and patent expirations will influence market value.

– Identify the leading companies in the DM market and understand the factors that will influence growth and market share with profile assessments of key companies, including multi-scenario revenue projections.

– Identify commercial opportunities in the DM deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals.

