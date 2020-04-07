GLOBAL DISINFECTANTS MARKET SIZES AND PREDICTIONS FOR GROWTH (2019-2025)

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Disinfectants Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Disinfectants are chemical agents applied to non-living objects in order to destroy bacteria, viruses, fungi, mold or mildews living on the objects. By definition, disinfectant formulas must be registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The active ingredient in each disinfectant formula is what kills pathogens, usually by disrupting or damaging their cells. Active ingredients are usually aided by other ingredients with various purposes. For example, surfactants can be added to a disinfectant formula to provide consistent wetting on a surface or to help in cleaning.

The market in North America is primarily driven by the rapidly increasing geriatric population and their admission to hospitals, high adoption of surgical treatment in clinics, and the rising incidence of infectious diseases among the population in the U.S. Moreover, increasing practice of cleaning of surgical instruments using disinfectants has been witnessed in the healthcare units in the U.S., which is projected to fuel the healthcare providers segment of the market in the U.S. during the forecast period. The antiseptic and disinfectant market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Japan dominated the antiseptic and disinfectant market in Asia Pacific, while the market in China is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Disinfectants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Disinfectants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Disinfectants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

STERIS Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser

Metrex

3M

Cantel Medical Corp

Johnson & Johnson

Sealed Air

Veltek Associates

Whiteley

Crystel

Pal International

Kimberly-Clark

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oxidising Disinfectants

Non-oxidising Disinfectants

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Food and Beverage

Medical

Industrial

Table of Contents

1 Disinfectants Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Disinfectants

1.2 Disinfectants Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Disinfectants Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3 Disinfectants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Disinfectants Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Disinfectants Market by Region

1.5 Global Disinfectants Market Size

1.5.1 Global Disinfectants Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Disinfectants Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Disinfectants Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Disinfectants Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Disinfectants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Disinfectants Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Disinfectants Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Disinfectants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Disinfectants

Table Global Disinfectants Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Disinfectants Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Table Global Disinfectants Consumption (K MT) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Figure Global Disinfectants Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018

Table Disinfectants Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)

Figure North America Disinfectants Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Europe Disinfectants Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure China Disinfectants Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

