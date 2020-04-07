Global Edge Routers Market Size, Share & Forecast 2019-2025 by Players, Types and Applications : TP-LINK, D-Link, Cisco

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Edge Routers Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

An edge router is a specialized router located at a network boundary that enables a campus network to connect to external networks. They are primarily used at two demarcation points: the wide area network (WAN) and the internet.

The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Edge Routers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Edge Routers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Edge Routers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TP-LINK

D-Link

Cisco

Tenda

Belkin (Linksys)

NETCORE Group(qihoo 360)

MERCURY

Netgear

FAST

Buffalo

Amped

Edimax

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Subscriber Edge Router

Label Edge Router

Segment by Application

The Wide Area Network (WAN)

The Internet

