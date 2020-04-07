Global EVA Geomembrane Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global EVA Geomembrane market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on EVA Geomembrane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall EVA Geomembrane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GSE Holding

AGRU

Solmax

JUTA

Firestone

Carlisle

Sotrafa

Yaohua Geotextile

Officine Maccaferri

PLASTIKA KRITIS

Seaman

Naue

Dupont

Sinotech

EPI

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Layer Geomembranes

Double Layer Geomembranes

Three Layer Geomembranes

Segment by Application

Waste Management

Water Management

Mining

Tunnel & Civil Construction

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 EVA Geomembrane Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of EVA Geomembrane

1.2 EVA Geomembrane Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single Layer Geomembranes

1.2.3 Double Layer Geomembranes

1.2.4 Three Layer Geomembranes

1.3 EVA Geomembrane Segment by Application

1.3.1 EVA Geomembrane Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Waste Management

1.3.3 Water Management

1.3.4 Mining

1.3.5 Tunnel & Civil Construction

1.4 Global EVA Geomembrane Market by Region

1.4.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global EVA Geomembrane Market Size

1.5.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Production (2014-2025)

2 Global EVA Geomembrane Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global EVA Geomembrane Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers EVA Geomembrane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 EVA Geomembrane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EVA Geomembrane Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 EVA Geomembrane Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global EVA Geomembrane Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America EVA Geomembrane Production

3.4.1 North America EVA Geomembrane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe EVA Geomembrane Production

3.5.1 Europe EVA Geomembrane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China EVA Geomembrane Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China EVA Geomembrane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan EVA Geomembrane Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan EVA Geomembrane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global EVA Geomembrane Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America EVA Geomembrane Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe EVA Geomembrane Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China EVA Geomembrane Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan EVA Geomembrane Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global EVA Geomembrane Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global EVA Geomembrane Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global EVA Geomembrane Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EVA Geomembrane Business

7.1 GSE Holding

7.1.1 GSE Holding EVA Geomembrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 EVA Geomembrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 GSE Holding EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AGRU

7.2.1 AGRU EVA Geomembrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 EVA Geomembrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AGRU EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Solmax

7.3.1 Solmax EVA Geomembrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 EVA Geomembrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Solmax EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 JUTA

7.4.1 JUTA EVA Geomembrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 EVA Geomembrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 JUTA EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Firestone

7.5.1 Firestone EVA Geomembrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 EVA Geomembrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Firestone EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Carlisle

7.6.1 Carlisle EVA Geomembrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 EVA Geomembrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Carlisle EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sotrafa

7.7.1 Sotrafa EVA Geomembrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 EVA Geomembrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sotrafa EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Yaohua Geotextile

7.8.1 Yaohua Geotextile EVA Geomembrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 EVA Geomembrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Yaohua Geotextile EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Officine Maccaferri

7.9.1 Officine Maccaferri EVA Geomembrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 EVA Geomembrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Officine Maccaferri EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 PLASTIKA KRITIS

7.10.1 PLASTIKA KRITIS EVA Geomembrane Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 EVA Geomembrane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 PLASTIKA KRITIS EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Seaman

7.12 Naue

7.13 Dupont

7.14 Sinotech

7.15 EPI

8 EVA Geomembrane Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 EVA Geomembrane Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of EVA Geomembrane

8.4 EVA Geomembrane Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 EVA Geomembrane Distributors List

9.3 EVA Geomembrane Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global EVA Geomembrane Market Forecast

11.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global EVA Geomembrane Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global EVA Geomembrane Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global EVA Geomembrane Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global EVA Geomembrane Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America EVA Geomembrane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe EVA Geomembrane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China EVA Geomembrane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan EVA Geomembrane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global EVA Geomembrane Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global EVA Geomembrane Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

