Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Yuanda China
JiangHong Group
Permasteelisa
Schuco
Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope
China Aviation Sanxin
Vitra Scrl
Kawneer
Aluk Group
China Fangda Grou
Zhongshan Shengxing
G.James Glass & Aluminium
Shenzhen King Façade Decoration Engineerin
Toro Glasswall
Alumil
NYC Glass
Hwarrior Curtain Wall Engineering
Bertrand
Guangzhou Leadsea Industry
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Single Glazed Type
Double Glazed Type
Three Glazed Type
Segment by Application
Commercial Building
Public Building
Residential Building
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall
1.2 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Single Glazed Type
1.2.3 Double Glazed Type
1.2.4 Three Glazed Type
1.3 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Segment by Application
1.3.1 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Commercial Building
1.3.3 Public Building
1.3.4 Residential Building
1.4 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Market Size
1.5.1 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production
3.4.1 North America Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production
3.5.1 Europe Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Business
7.1 Yuanda China
7.1.1 Yuanda China Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Yuanda China Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 JiangHong Group
7.2.1 JiangHong Group Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 JiangHong Group Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Permasteelisa
7.3.1 Permasteelisa Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Permasteelisa Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Schuco
7.4.1 Schuco Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Schuco Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope
7.5.1 Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 China Aviation Sanxin
7.6.1 China Aviation Sanxin Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 China Aviation Sanxin Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Vitra Scrl
7.7.1 Vitra Scrl Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Vitra Scrl Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Kawneer
7.8.1 Kawneer Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Kawneer Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Aluk Group
7.9.1 Aluk Group Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Aluk Group Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 China Fangda Grou
7.10.1 China Fangda Grou Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 China Fangda Grou Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Zhongshan Shengxing
7.12 G.James Glass & Aluminium
7.13 Shenzhen King Façade Decoration Engineerin
7.14 Toro Glasswall
7.15 Alumil
7.16 NYC Glass
7.17 Hwarrior Curtain Wall Engineering
7.18 Bertrand
7.19 Guangzhou Leadsea Industry
8 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall
8.4 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Distributors List
9.3 Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Market Forecast
11.1 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Exposed Framing Glass Curtain Wall Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
