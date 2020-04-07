Global Lead Acid Market 2019| By Top Players Application, Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis 2025

This report presents the worldwide Lead Acid market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The leadacid battery was invented in 1859 by French physicist Gaston Plant and is the oldest type of rechargeable battery. Despite having a very low energy-to-weight ratio and a low energy-to-volume ratio, its ability to supply high surge currents means that the cells have a relatively large power-to-weight ratio. These features, along with their low cost, make it attractive for use in many fields, like motor vehicles, motorcycle, transport vehicles, electrical bicycle, telecom industry, solar energy industry etc.

The lead acid battery industry concentration is not high; there are more than three hundreds manufacturers in China, and high-end products mainly from America Japan and Western Europe.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American Japan China and Europe. But many large companies build their manufacturing bases in developing countries like China, Indonesia, India Mexico, South Africa and Brazil, due to the lead pollution problem and the low cost. America has a long history and unshakable status in the high-end market, like Johnson Controls INC, EnerSys and Exide Technologies, all of them have the perfect products. As to Japan, GS Yuasa has become a global leader. In Korea, it is SEBANG GLOBAL BATTERY that leads the technology development. In China, the leading manufactures is Chaowei Power and Tianneng Power.

The Lead Acid market was valued at 33300 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 44800 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lead Acid.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Johnson Controls INC

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa

EnerSys

CSB Battery

SEBANG GLOBAL BATTERY

East Penn Manufacturing

Fiamm

Panasonic Battery

NorthStar

ACDelco

Lead Acid Breakdown Data by Type

Starter Battery

Motive Power Battery

Stationary Batteries

Lead Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Automobile Fields

Motorcycle

Electrical Bicycle

UPS

Transport Vehicles

Other

Lead Acid Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Lead Acid Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Lead Acid status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Lead Acid manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

